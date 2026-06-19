MUMBAI: As the MMRDA prepares to roll out the second week of the ‘Friday Public Transport Day’ initiative in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), an indefinite strike called by BEST employees’ unions from Friday threatens to cast a shadow over the sustainable mobility campaign.

BEST strike casts a shadow over Friday Public Transport Day in BKC

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Launched as a voluntary initiative to encourage office-goers to ditch private vehicles and use public transport, the campaign has received support from over 70 companies and organisations operating in BKC.

In order to facilitate commuters travelling to BKC, BEST had planned additional services for Friday. Apart from the regular 976 daily trips on 16 routes operated by 125 buses, the undertaking had proposed 12 extra buses, including four on the BKC-3 route, along with 104 buses under the app-based ‘Chalo Premium’ service. Additional services were also scheduled on routes connecting Kurla station, Bandra Terminus and Swavalamban Bhavan.

However, the arrangements have coincided with an indefinite strike announced by the BEST Joint Workers’ Action Committee. At a meeting held on Thursday evening, union leaders resolved to go ahead with the agitation and said they had also mobilised employees of wet-lease bus operators.

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{{^usCountry}} “The strike is on. We have also reached out to wet-lease employees who will be joining it,” said Uday Ambonkar, president of the BEST Joint Workers’ Action Committee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The strike is on. We have also reached out to wet-lease employees who will be joining it,” said Uday Ambonkar, president of the BEST Joint Workers’ Action Committee. {{/usCountry}}

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The unions have raised a series of demands, including the absorption of wet-lease employees into BEST, procurement of 5,000 BEST-owned buses, fresh staff recruitment, promotions for senior employees and protection of BEST properties from sale or long-term lease. They are also seeking merger of BEST’s budget with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s main budget and payment of pending statutory dues to retired employees.

Meanwhile, BEST officials said the Industrial Court on Thursday passed an ad-interim order restraining employees of the undertaking and workers represented by unions under the BEST Kamgar Sanyukt Kruti Samiti, including wet-lease operators, from proceeding with the strike from midnight of June 18.

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“Accordingly, employees of the undertaking and wet-lease operators represented by unions involved in the BEST Kamgar Sanyukt Kruti Samiti have been restrained from proceeding on strike,” a BEST official said.

Separately, MMRDA said it is working to improve pedestrian infrastructure in BKC and plans to develop all-weather shaded pathways along footpaths within the business district to encourage last-mile connectivity and walking.