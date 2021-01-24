IND USA
mumbai news

Bhiwandi man critical after he gets shot at over parking

Bhiwandi taluka police on Saturday booked a man for firing at a 34-year-old man after the victim refused to give him space for parking his bike
By Anamika Gharat, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Shooting a gun in night (Pic for representation)

Bhiwandi taluka police on Saturday booked a man for firing at a 34-year-old man after the victim refused to give him space for parking his bike.

The victim has suffered three bullet injuries and is in critical condition.

The incident occurred at 6pm when the accused and the victim had an altercation over taking reverse turns. The accused then fired three shots at the victim, Prafull Tangadi.

Senior inspector, Ram Balsingh said, “We are verifying all the facts given by the victim’s friends and family. Tangadi suffered three bullets, one at chest, stomach and leg. He is admitted to the private hospital for treatment. We are in a process to register a case.”

