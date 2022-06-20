Bhiwandi man finds wife with neighbour at night, kills her next morning: Cops

A 35-year-old man killed his wife in front of his two children aged less than 10 years on Sunday morning after finding her with a neighbour the previous night, police said.

The wife was found dead by the family’s neighbours who heard the couple’s five children crying and entered the house to check on them.

The incident took place at Rajlaxmi Nagar in Bangar Nagar of Kalher village in Bhiwandi on Sunday morning.

Police inspector S Jadhav said Mohd Mustaque Hayatullah Shah, 35, a scrap dealer, suspected that his wife was in a relationship with a neighbour and would often slip out of the house to meet the man.

Jadhav said he looked for her outside after she appeared to have slipped out late at night and saw her with the neighbour in what was described by the police as an objectionable position.

Early on Sunday morning, the scrap dealer strangled his wife in front of his two children and left the house; the children wailing over their mother’s body.

Police said Shah turned up at the Narpoli police station at about 9am, around the same time that his neighbours discovered the body and called the police.