Bhosale used ‘kickbacks’ to buy London property worth 100 mil pounds
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation has claimed that Pune builder Avinash Bhosale used kickback money from Dewan Housing Finance Limited and builder Sanjay Chhabariaa’s Radius group of companies to buy a 100 million-pound property on the Strand in London.
The CBI makes this case in its supplementary chargesheet filed on Monday in the Yes Bank-DHFL matter. The central agency claims Bhosale received ₹569.22 crore from DHFL and Radius, of which he used ₹300 crore via a company he floated in the UK, M/s Flora Development Limited, to acquire the Strand property in 2018. He wanted to convert this property into a luxury hotel.
It was to be his company ABIL Infra’s first international project. Until then, ABIL had developed a slew of luxury hotels in India operating under the Marriott brands including the Westin in Pune, St Regis in Mumbai and Le Meridien in Nagpur.
The Strand purchase was also enabled through an additional loan of 70 million pounds by Yes Bank in April 2018. “Remittances of 30 million pounds were made to the account of ABIL Infraprojects Pvt Ltd. by Yes Bank,” the CBI has said in its charge-sheet. The agency claimed that the loan amount from Yes bank was directly transmitted to the UK for acquisition of the property on the Strand.
Building its case for the nexus between Bhosale, the Wadhawans, Sanjay Chhabariaa of Radius group of companies, and Rana Kapoor, all of whom are in jail, the chargesheet says Mumbai builder Chhabariaa diverted ₹314.40 crore which he had availed from DHFL to Avinash Bhosale’s companies. This was ostensibly towards the repayment of ICDs or unsecured borrowing from Bhosale’s companies for various projects of Radius which were underway. But the CBI claims, on paper, “The said liabilities owed to ABIL Group companies were not disclosed. Instead, it was projected that the loans sanctioned by DHFL to Radius Group would be used to fully clear the liabilities owed to Yes Bank to ensure creation of security for the project Avenue 54 loans.”
About the ₹183 crore loan given by DHFL to Bhosale’s company, the CBI maintains that “no appraisal for the said loans was done in DHFL and no loan applications were submitted by the said M/s ABIL Infraprojects Ltd. for the said loans/ICDs. Instead, the accused Kapil Wadhawan instructed his executive assistant S. Govindan to disburse the said funds to the said ABIL Group Concerns, shortly after investments made by Yes Bank in DHFL.”
CBI further alleges that no security was created, and its chargesheet quotes Wadhawan’s EA Govindan as saying that the funds were actually meant for purchase/acquisition of a Hotel in London, UK.
In the same year, 2018, Bhosale also received ₹68.82 from DHFL in the garb of consultancy service he had provided them on three realty projects in Mumbai—Avenue 54, One Mahalaxmi (both being developed by Chhabariaa) and an SRA project in Worli being developed by Sudhakar Shetty of Sahana group. CBI debunks that too saying in the chargesheet: “Our investigation have revealed that no consultancy was ever provided by the Avinash Bhosale Group Concerns to DHFL for the projects, One Mahalaxmi and Avenue 54 and the contracts are falsified documents.”
CBI has further claimed, “Bhosale was to also receive commissions from Yes Bank, but since Yes Bank could not directly pay such commissions, it was mutually agreed between the accused Rana Kapoor and Kapil Wadhawan that DHFL would pay commissions in the form of consultancy fee while Yes Bank would bear the burden by providing relaxations in charges to be collected from DHFL against the investments in NCDs.”
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
