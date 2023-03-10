Bike falls off bridge in Bandra; 1 dead

MUMBAI: An eighteen-year-old boy died while his seventeen-year-old friend was left severely injured after their speeding bike fell off a bridge in the early hours of Thursday in Bandra.

The deceased – identified as Abdul Ahad Sheikh – succumbed to injuries on the spot. Meanwhile, the minor who was driving the bike was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

“The bike, along with the boys, got flung down from the bridge on the road below from a height of at least 40 feet,” as per the police.

The incident took place around 4.30am when the two boys were driving from Kherwadi to the U-bridge that connects SV Road to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. They lost control of the vehicle at high speed and the two fell on the road below.

“Our patrolling team was present where they fell and immediately attended to the boys. Unfortunately, the pillion rider was declared dead on arrival by the doctors at the hospital,” said an officer from Bandra Police Station.

An accidental death report has been registered and further investigations are underway.