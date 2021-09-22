Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bike rider crashed to death while avoiding potholes on Thane road

A Maharashtra police officer said that the accident happened near Gaimukh junction when the rider’s bike skidded while he was trying to avoid potholes on Ghodbunder road in Thane district
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 07:47 AM IST
The bike rider received serious head and leg injuries and died within hours of admission to the Civil Hospital in Thane after the road accident. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 23 year-old Mumbra resident died on Tuesday afternoon after his bike crashed while trying to avoid potholes near Gaimukh junction on Ghodbunder road in Thane district of Maharashtra. Mohammed Badwale received serious head injuries in the crash and died during treatment at a nearby hospital the same evening, police said.

Police said that Badwale’s bike skidded after it hit the second pothole on Ghodbunder road while trying to avoid the first one as he rode towards Thane city in the course of his work.

“The accident happened near Gaimukh junction when the bike rider was trying to avoid one pothole and his bike skidded due to another pothole ahead.He was thrown off the bike and suffered serious head and leg injuries,” an officer from Kasarvadavali police station said on condition of anonymity.

The officer added that Badwale was immediately taken to Civil Hospital, where he died within a few hours. They officer said they have requested Thane Municipal Corporation to fill up the potholes on the stretch.

