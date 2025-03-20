Menu Explore
Biker who hit man with paver block held for murder

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Mar 20, 2025 07:16 AM IST

The charge of murder under IPC section 103 was added on Wednesday after the victim succumbed to his injuries in the hospital

Mumbai: The biker who allegedly assaulted a 42-year-old man and struck him on the head with a paver block in Vakola on March 16 was arrested for alleged murder on Wednesday evening following the death of the victim in a hospital earlier in the day.

Om Prakash Sharma, deceased
Om Prakash Sharma, deceased

“The accused, Ahmed Ansari, lived in the same neighbourhood as the victim, Om Prakash Sharma. We arrested him from his home today evening after Sharma’s death,” said Manish Kalvania, deputy commissioner of police (zone 8).

According to the police, Sharma was a carpenter and lived in Santacruz East with his wife, son and two daughters. He was walking home on March 16 around 4:30pm when he saw Ansari and his wife approaching on a two-wheeler at high speed. Since the duo knew each other, Sharma chided Ansari, asking if he was riding a helicopter and urging him to drive slowly. This led to an argument which escalated into a fight till Ansari picked up a paver block from nearby, hit Sharma on his head and left the spot with his wife.

Sharma was rushed to the nearby VN Desai hospital by friends and was discharged after a CT scan and X-ray. On March 17, he fell unconscious and was again rushed to the hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

“His CT scan report shows that he suffered a severe head injury. That likely caused his death,” said a police officer.

The first information report was registered on March 17 based on a complaint by Sharma’s younger brother and Ansari was booked under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The charge of murder under IPC section 103 was added on Wednesday after Sharma succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, said police.

