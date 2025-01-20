BJP accused of fostering parallel leadership in Shiv Sena amid rift rumours, party denies claims

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is allegedly encouraging a parallel leadership within the Shiv Sena through industries minister Uday Samant, claimed Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday. His allegations were echoed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who asserted that Samant enjoys the support of 20 Shiv Sena MLAs. Industries minister Uday Samant. Instagram/uday.samant)

Samant, who is known for his close relationship with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, dismissed the accusations, calling them baseless.

The claims come amidst growing discontent within the Shiv Sena. On Saturday, the Maharashtra government announced its list of guardian ministers for districts, pointedly excluding senior Shiv Sena ministers Dada Bhuse and Bharat Gogawale. This exclusion reportedly caused resentment, with Gogawale openly expressing displeasure. Shortly after, Eknath Shinde, the deputy chief minister, visited his native village, Dare in Satara, fuelling speculation about his dissatisfaction with the decision.

This is not the first time Shinde has taken such action. In December, during discussions on cabinet berths and departmental allocations, Shinde abruptly travelled to his village, reportedly unhappy over being denied the home portfolio. He was eventually placated when the BJP conceded the portfolio.

Speaking on the situation, Wadettiwar remarked, “They eliminated Uddhavji (Thackeray) to bring Shinde to the forefront, and now they are doing the same to Shinde. Efforts are underway to usher in a new ‘Uday’.” He questioned the BJP's need for Shinde, especially after the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) faced a crushing defeat in the recent state assembly elections.

Raut reinforced the accusations, stating that the BJP was growing weary of Shinde’s “tantrums and sulking” and intended to replace him with Samant. “The BJP will split the Shinde faction as well,” he said, alleging that there had been prior plans to elevate Samant when Shinde initially resisted taking on the deputy chief minister role.

Samant, currently in Davos with Fadnavis for the World Economic Forum, issued a strong rebuttal. In a video statement, he described the allegations as politically immature. “The rebellion led by Eknath Shinde saheb earned me the industries minister portfolio twice. I cannot forget his contribution to shaping my career. Our relationship is beyond politics, and attempts to create division will fail,” Samant said.

Accusing Wadettiwar of sowing discord, Samant added, “Wadettiwar ji, stop conspiring to create misunderstandings. Your remarks are baseless, and I condemn them outright.” He also claimed to have knowledge of Wadettiwar’s attempts to join the BJP and his meetings with Fadnavis.

Samant’s political career has seen a sharp rise over two decades. Initially elected as an NCP MLA, he served as a junior minister under Sharad Pawar to strengthen the party’s presence in Konkan. Before the 2014 elections, he switched allegiance to Shiv Sena, quickly becoming a prominent leader in the region. Uddhav Thackeray appointed him deputy leader in the party hierarchy and later as a minister in the MVA government.

During Shinde’s rebellion, Samant initially sided with Thackeray but later joined Shinde’s camp, solidifying his position in the Mahayuti government. His brother, Kiran Samant, also made political inroads, defeating veteran Sena leader Rajan Salvi in Rajapur in the recent elections.

With inputs from Saurabha Kulshreshtha