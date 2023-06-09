BJP announces election in charge for 48 LS, 288 Assembly seats

Mumbai: The state BJP president, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, on Thursday announced the election in-charge for 48 Lok Sabha and 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. He said that the election in-charge will work for poll preparation and management.

“We will fight Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in alliance. Our elections in charge will work for the victory of the Shiv Sena candidates in their constituencies. The alliance will bag 45 Lok Sabha and over 200 assembly seats.” said Bawankule.

The names in the list include MLAs, MLCs, former MLAs and the candidates who lost the last election on their respective seats. The election in-charge will begin organisational work for Lok Sabha and assembly elections and will report to the party president.

The name that grabbed the eyeballs in the list for Lok Sabha is Sumit Wankhede, who is a personal assistant and close aide to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. He is the election in-charge of the Wardha Lok Sabha constituency.

While selecting the persons as election in charge, the political and social-caste equations in that constituency have been considered. MLA Rahul Kul, a close aide to DCM Fadnavis, is selected as election in charge for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Baramati is the home turf of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and the parliamentary constituency of his daughter MP Supriya Sule.

In Mumbai, MLA Yogesh Sagar will work as election in charge for North Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency, MLA Amit Satam for Mumbai North West, Bhalchandra Shirsat for Mumbai North East, MLA Parag Alavani for Mumbai North Central, MLC Prasad Lad for Mumbai South Central and Mumbai suburban guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha for Mumbai South.

The selection of BJP candidates will be done by the party’s parliamentary board, Bawankule said, adding, “To fulfil the BJP’s vision of a developed state and country, we need a strong government and organisation. Our endeavour is to achieve that.”

Union home minister Amit Shah will address a rally at Nanded on June 10 to mark the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, he said, adding, the party is also planning a rally of the Prime Minister in the state, Bawankule said.