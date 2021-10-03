Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BJP declares former Shiv Sena MLA as its candidate for Assembly bypoll in Nanded district
mumbai news

BJP declares former Shiv Sena MLA as its candidate for Assembly bypoll in Nanded district

Updated on Oct 04, 2021 12:12 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared former Shiv Sena legislator Subhash Sabne as its candidate for the Deglur Assembly constituency bypoll in Nanded district. The information was stated in a release issued by BJP’s central office on Sunday. Sabne will officially join the party on Monday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared the bypoll on the seat on October 30 as it got vacant following sitting Congress legislator Raosaheb Antapurkar’s death in April. He was undergoing treatment for post Covid complications in a city hospital.

“I am joining BJP tomorrow in a public event. I am not annoyed with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray but am against the monopoly of PWD (public works department) minister Ashok Chavan in Nanded district. Chavan is trying to eliminate the Sena in Nanded,” Sabne told reporters on Sunday.

He, however, admitted that his demand for party’s candidature from Deglur Assembly seat was not accepted by the Sena leadership.

“I requested the party leadership to give [me] the candidature for the bypoll but he [Thackeray] wants to run the state. It is the party’s decision whether to give the candidature or not,” he said in response to a question.

Sabne had lost the 2019 Deglur Assembly polls to Antapurkar by a margin of 22,433 votes.

