Maharashtra BJP leader Vijay Chaudhari arrested for 'casteist' remarks against ex-party MP

The arrest of the BJP’s former general secretary and north Maharashtra convenor Vijay Chaudhari for allegedly using objectionable language against former BJP MP Heena Gavit has exposed fissures within the saffron party.

Vijay Chaudhari was arrested late on Thursday night under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, based on a complaint from Gavit, who belongs to a tribal community. (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chaudhari was arrested late on Thursday night under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, based on a complaint from Gavit, who belongs to a tribal community.

Also Read I PM Modi-Sukhbir Badal meet sparks buzz. BJP-Akali Dal to unite for Punjab polls?

Audio clips with objectionable remarks

In one of the audio clips of Chaudhari’s purported conversations with other BJP leaders, which have surfaced on social media platforms over the past month, he is heard using foul language against Gavit and referring to her caste, in violation of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Other audio clips purportedly feature Chaudhari making objectionable remarks about BJP leaders Pankaja Munde, Raosaheb Danve, Raksha Khadse, Amrish Patil, NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse and others. One of the clips also features him talking about chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and prime minister Narendra Modi; both leaders have claimed the audio clips were doctored using artificial intelligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other audio clips purportedly feature Chaudhari making objectionable remarks about BJP leaders Pankaja Munde, Raosaheb Danve, Raksha Khadse, Amrish Patil, NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse and others. One of the clips also features him talking about chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and prime minister Narendra Modi; both leaders have claimed the audio clips were doctored using artificial intelligence. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The leakage of the audio clips on social media is believed to be the handiwork of Chaudhari’s former personal assistant, who had cloned his boss’s phone and was accessing and recording all major conversations even after he left the job,” a senior BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read I BJP MP to propose bills seeking age checks for children, curbs on AI deepfakes

Investigation on claims of fabrication

Chaudhari is believed to be close to water resources minister Girish Mahajan and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and the leakage of the audio clips had embarrassed both leaders as well as the state unit.

“As a result, differences between the leaders have come to the fore, perhaps for the first time in recent years,” the BJP leader quoted earlier said.

Also Read I Narottam Mishra skips BJP meet held to discuss Datia assembly bypoll defeat

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

BJP’s state vice president Keshav Upadhye said that now that Chaudhari had been arrested, the police would investigate the case properly.

“The investigation will also show if the audio clips are real or fabricated. Until then, drawing any conclusion would not be appropriate,” he said.