BJP may add MNS in state’s ruling alliance

MUMBAI Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray (left) and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis

Even as the state’s ruling alliance partners – Bharatiya Janata Party, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party – continue to tussle over seats, BJP has reportedly extended its hand towards Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The ruling alliance may offer two to three seats, including Mumbai South, to the Raj Thackeray-led party.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On Monday evening, Raj Thackeray, his son Amit, and other leaders of the party took a chartered flight to Delhi to meet union home minister Amit Shah. They discussed seat-sharing for Lok Sabha and assembly elections slated later this year.

BJP’s bid to include MNS in the ruling alliance is significant in the backdrop of Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SCP) targeting BJP as an “anti-Maharashtra” party.

A BJP leader requesting anonymity said, “The leaders discussed whether to fight the polls in alliance or if MNS should enter into a friendly fight. Joining hands with MNS will help us in denting Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Marathi dominated areas of Mumbai, Thane and Nashik. As the party has a presence in these cities, at least 10 seats and the vote share could go in favour of the ruling alliance.”

He added that the move was made after BJP assessed the pros and cons of MNS joining the alliance and fighting separately. He also said, as the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena had been unable to diminish the Thackeray faction’s equity, BJP was looking to bring MNS on board.

Should MNS get South Mumbai, it may field Bala Nandagaonkar, who had unsuccessfully contested the two elections in 2009 and 2014. According to the leaders from Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the internal survey by the ruling parties projected Thackeray-led Sena having an edge in the fight. “The MNS candidate with the support from the Shiv Sena and BJP’s vote share in posh areas of South, can make it to victory,” the leader added.

Earlier, BJP had decided to contest the prestigious seat looking at assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar or city guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. But as Shiv Sena (UBT) has renominated its sitting MP Arvind Sawant, BJP is considering to hand over the seat to MNS. It is unclear if MNS would contest on its own symbol or BJP would ask it to contest on its symbol as a significant chunk of population in the constituency is a traditional BJP voter.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde welcomed the move, while MNS leader Prakash Mahajan said, “We may join the ruling alliance on the Hindutva agenda. Seat sharing will be discussed by the highest leadership of the two parties.”

The meeting with Shah was attended by BJP’s state leaders including deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.