Ganesh Naik ‘rape case’: Shiv Sena leader plays call recording; claims financial offer behind allegations

NAVI MUMBAI: A phone call recording is the latest twist in the BJP MLA Ganesh Naik rape case, in which a 48-year-old woman accuser had recently claimed that BJP MLA Manda Mhatre and Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena chief Vijay Chougule had instigated her to file false cases of rape and threat against Naik.

Shiv Sena Navi Mumbai chief Vijay Chougule. (HT PHOTO)

On Friday, Chougule held a press conference wherein he played a call recording, which he claimed was that of the woman accuser. He claimed the recording confirmed that the woman had made the allegations against him as she had been paid money and given assurances of financial security to her and her son.

The woman in the centre of the controversy, following Chougule’s presser, told media that she is being used as a political pawn. She later complained of high blood pressure and was admitted to a private hospital in Nerul.

In the call recording, a woman tells Choulgule that a person offered her ₹50 lakh if she accuses Mhatre and Chougule of instigating her. She says that there were assurances of more financial support and acceptance of her son, once the person referred to in the conversation becomes a minister. She said she was now not sure if the promises would materialise.

Chougule said, “I couldn’t have kept quiet for long. This is a sensitive issue. Allegations have been made against elected representatives. I have never denied meeting her. She met me with her advocate, on some occasions, asking for help. I helped her with a licence issue.”

“We want to prove that there is pressure on the woman by someone, who is forcing her to make these false accusations. The audio clip I have played is to reveal this truth,” he said.

Chougule said, “The relations between Shiv Sena and the BJP are cordial now and we want them to remain so. However, if someone wants to disturb it then we will go all out and take recourse legally.”

“I will be meeting the police on the issue with the audio clip and other details and ask for an inquiry. The woman should be given police protection so that there is no untoward incident to further malign us,” added Chougule.

He added, “Based on the response we get from the police, we shall approach the court. We will ask for narco test of the woman for the truth to be revealed.”

Manda Mhatre said that Chougule’s revelations prove what she has been stating. She said,“I had said that the inquiry will reveal that the allegations are a bid to malign my name in my party. My party workers here know the truth.”

The accuser in the case said, “I approached the government, chief minister and others for help in the past one year. I did go to Manda Mhatre and Vijay Chougule for help. No one can instigate anyone. However, no one helped me. I am being used for political gains and have become a pawn in the entire game.”

In April last year, the woman had claimed to be Naik’s live-in partner of 27 years and said that they had a 14-year-old son. In a case filed at Nerul police station, she alleged that Naik had sexually and mentally exploited her between 2010 and 2017.

In another complaint at CBD-Belapur police station, she alleged that Naik had threatened to kill her and her son when she insisted that he accept the latter publicly and give him his rights. Naik was subsequently booked under IPC sections pertaining to rape, threat and cheating as well as under the Arms Act. The police have filed closure reports in the cases against Naik citing lack of evidence