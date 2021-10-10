BJP proud of Hindutva but failed to save Hindus in Kashmir: Sena

After Sikhs and Kashmiri Pandits were targeted by terrorists in Kashmir, the Shiv Sena launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying it speaks of Hindutva but failed to save Hindus in the Union Territory. The Sena, through an editorial in Saamana, said that the demonetisation has not ended the terror network in the valley as promised. It also said that claims made while abrogating Article 370 too have failed.

Over the past few days, a militant group has killed civilians including a well-known Kashmiri Pandit ML Bindroo, a schoolteacher and principal of a government school. A group called The Resistance Force has claimed responsibility for the killings. So far seven people have died in six days, spreading panic among the minorities there.

“The BJP workers, spokesperson and bhakts are everywhere. But they are not seen in Kashmir valley... BJP had spoken a lot about the ghar-wapasi of Kashmiri Pandit. Let alone going back, the remaining Pandits are fleeing the valley. You roam around being proud about Hindutva, but you have failed to save the Hindus in Kashmir,” an editorial said in Saamana, the Sena mouthpiece.

The editorial further said that Pakistan is eyeing to enter Kashmir on the backs of the Taliban government in Afghanistan and added that Kashmir cannot be saved by “empty speeches, assurances and surgical strikes ahead of elections”. It added that the separatists in Kashmir have gained strength after the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

“The government in Afghanistan is the sin of the Pakistanis, and Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan dreams to scale Kashmir valley with their (Taliban) support. Tell us how will you crush this dream? Empty speeches and assurances and surgical strikes ahead of elections will not save Kashmir and the Hindus. The surgical strike of note ban (demonetisation) did not work here,” the editorial said.

As a policy, the Maharashtra unit of BJP does not comment on Saamana editorials.