BJP says MVA failed to utilise central aide; Congress calls it a lie

A day after leader of Opposition in state Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis said the Central government provided oxygen supply of 1,784 metric tonnes (MT) to Maharashtra, state Congress called it a “blatant lie”. The Congress said the Centre has been giving only 345MT oxygen a day to the state, while the list of companies released by Fadnavis comprises ones which are in Maharashtra producing oxygen for years.

Maharashtra Congress’s general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said besides its own production capacity of 1,250 MT, Maharashtra is getting 345MT oxygen a day from four states after the Central government’s intervention. “We have been getting 110MT from Bhillai (Chhattisgarh), 50MT from Bellary (Karnataka), 125MT from Jamnagar (Gujarat), and 60MT from Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) in addition to our own generation of 1,250 MT every day. This takes the total daily supply to 1,595MT, but Fadnavis has been claiming that the Centre has been providing 1,784MT oxygen daily to Maharashtra. Fadnavis, in his bid to give the credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has lied and misguided the people of Maharashtra,” Sawant said.

Fadnavis on Sunday tweeted a list of plants from which Maharashtra has been getting oxygen and added, “Thank you Hon PM@narendramodiji for such strong support to citizens of Maharashtra. Maharashtra got allotment of 1,784MT oxygen supply which is more than double as compared to any of the major states including Gujarat, UP, Karnatka, MP.”

On Monday, while interacting with media after inaugurating a jumbo Covid centre at Andheri, he said, “Leaders from Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government keep targeting the Centre, but it’s a fact that Maharashtra has been given more than double the allocation than any other state. Similarly, Maharashtra has been given 435,000 vials of Remdesivir and 1,100 ventilators by the Centre.”

The Congress trained guns on the BJP for its claim that MVA government failed to install pressure swing adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants from ₹201 crore allocated by the Centre in January this year.

“Of 153 plants planned by the Centre, 33 are under the process of erection, but none of them are completed yet. The plants are being installed by Central Medical Supply Store controlled by ministry of health and family affairs. It is the failure of the Centre for not being able to erect even a single plant, despite of which BJP is targeting the MVA government,” Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said.

He also demanded action against BJP leader Prasad Lad under the Disaster Management Act for spreading false information and alleging corruption in the government.

On Sunday Lad had slammed the Uddhav Thackeray government for its failure in utilising the funds allocated by the Centre for PSA plants. “Modi government had in January 2021 released ₹201 crore to set up 10 oxygen plants in Maharashtra. Five months on, the state government could not even utilise it properly when oxygen is much needed to treat Covid-19 patients,” he said.

A day after leader of Opposition in state Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis said the Central government provided oxygen supply of 1,784 metric tonnes (MT) to Maharashtra, state Congress called it a “blatant lie”. The Congress said the Centre has been giving only 345MT oxygen a day to the state, while the list of companies released by Fadnavis comprises ones which are in Maharashtra producing oxygen for years. Maharashtra Congress’s general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said besides its own production capacity of 1,250 MT, Maharashtra is getting 345MT oxygen a day from four states after the Central government’s intervention. “We have been getting 110MT from Bhillai (Chhattisgarh), 50MT from Bellary (Karnataka), 125MT from Jamnagar (Gujarat), and 60MT from Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) in addition to our own generation of 1,250 MT every day. This takes the total daily supply to 1,595MT, but Fadnavis has been claiming that the Centre has been providing 1,784MT oxygen daily to Maharashtra. Fadnavis, in his bid to give the credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has lied and misguided the people of Maharashtra,” Sawant said. Fadnavis on Sunday tweeted a list of plants from which Maharashtra has been getting oxygen and added, “Thank you Hon PM@narendramodiji for such strong support to citizens of Maharashtra. Maharashtra got allotment of 1,784MT oxygen supply which is more than double as compared to any of the major states including Gujarat, UP, Karnatka, MP.” MORE FROM THIS SECTION IIT KGP: Video emerges of prof allegedly abusing SC, ST students, institute promises action TISS to give extra time to complete academic work to students affected by Covid Aadhaar card must for walks beyond limit: Aurangabad high court Nod for online assessment for UG medical practicals On Monday, while interacting with media after inaugurating a jumbo Covid centre at Andheri, he said, “Leaders from Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government keep targeting the Centre, but it’s a fact that Maharashtra has been given more than double the allocation than any other state. Similarly, Maharashtra has been given 435,000 vials of Remdesivir and 1,100 ventilators by the Centre.” The Congress trained guns on the BJP for its claim that MVA government failed to install pressure swing adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants from ₹201 crore allocated by the Centre in January this year. “Of 153 plants planned by the Centre, 33 are under the process of erection, but none of them are completed yet. The plants are being installed by Central Medical Supply Store controlled by ministry of health and family affairs. It is the failure of the Centre for not being able to erect even a single plant, despite of which BJP is targeting the MVA government,” Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said. He also demanded action against BJP leader Prasad Lad under the Disaster Management Act for spreading false information and alleging corruption in the government. On Sunday Lad had slammed the Uddhav Thackeray government for its failure in utilising the funds allocated by the Centre for PSA plants. “Modi government had in January 2021 released ₹201 crore to set up 10 oxygen plants in Maharashtra. Five months on, the state government could not even utilise it properly when oxygen is much needed to treat Covid-19 patients,” he said.