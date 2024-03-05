BJP sends observers to review potential LS candidates, eyes allies’ seats too

MUMBAI: Even as seat-sharing differences among the ruling parties continue to surface, the BJP recently sent observers to all the Lok Sabha constituencies to carry out a review of sitting MPs’ performances and scout for other potential candidates. The party is expected to contest more than 32 Lok Sabha seats, leaving scarce room for its allies who have begun clamouring for a bigger share in the general election pie. HT Image

On the directions of the central leadership, the BJP’s state unit appointed two observers for every LS constituency. The observers met local workers and leaders to take their views, and have submitted a list to state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. BJP spokesperson Vishwas Pathak said that the review was a one-day exercise undertaken by the state unit on February 29.

“The focus was basically on 23 constituencies held by BJP MPs,” said a party leader. “In addition, a review was also taken of the constituencies held by the BJP’s allies—the Shiv Sena and the NCP—to gauge the likelihood of the BJP’s victory if it fields its candidates from these seats and the probable names for this.”

Among the incumbent MPs, Nitin Gadkari, Bharati Pawar, Heena Gavit, Kapil Patil and Sujay Vikhe-Patil are likely to be renominated, and the observers’ reports are in their favour. “When the observers asked for alternative names in Gadkari’s constituency, the workers and leaders flatly refused to give any,” said another party leader. “The observers had to convince them that it was a format they were following.”

The leader said that in a few constituencies like Beed, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Bhandara-Gondia, Ramtek, Akola, Solapur and Latur, the party might replace the incumbent MPs.

According to party insiders, the BJP’s second list of LS candidates is expected to be declared on March 9 or 10 after a meeting of the election committee on March 8. The insider said the list could have a few names from Maharashtra. “It will feature candidates for the constituencies currently held by the party and the ones amicably finalised by the three ruling parties,” he said.

To improve its strike rate, the BJP is likely to contest more than 32 seats. Its leaders believe that the party’s allies will not object to this, as they are more interested in the assembly constituencies. Nevertheless, the Shinde-led Sena has staked its claim on 18 LS seats while the Ajit Pawar NCP is vying for at least 10 seats against the 12 and four seats offered to the two parties respectively.