BJP youth wing VP among six booked for attempt to murder

Navi Mumbai: The district vice-president of Yuva Morcha, the BJP’s youth wing, along with five of his associates, have been booked under charges of attempt to murder for assaulting and seriously injuring two boys, according to Koparkhairane police. One of the accused has been arrested.

The six allegedly assaulted two boys of a mandal, members of which did not print and wear T-shirts with the Yuva Morcha VP’s name on it after being paid to do so, said the police. While one of the boy is in serious condition, the other is out of danger.

The case has been registered against six men — Yuva Morcha VP Sunil Kindre, Lakhan Kindre, Sagar Kindre, Vaishnav Kindre, Anuj Gholap and Rohit Patil. Police have arrested Lakhan, who is Sunil’s brother, while search is on for the others.

According to the police, the injured boys — Sahil Kharushe (19) and Avishkar Parte (18) — belong to a local mandal, members of which wear sponsored T-shirts. While Parte, who works as a food delivery boy, is in serious condition, Kharushe, a student, is out of danger, said the police.

“Last year, Sunil Kindre had sponsored the T-shirts for the mandal and they bore his name. This year, too, he had paid some amount to the mandal boys to wear T-shirts with his name printed on them, which the boys didn’t print,” said an officer from Koparkhairane police station.

“Angered by this, Kindre and his associates got into a fight and used a chopper against the two boys injuring them seriously,” added the police officer.

The incident happened on Monday at around 9 pm near Jupiter Pharma Medical in Koparkhairane, Sector-16, when Kindre and his associates questioned the boys about the T-shirts and eventually, attacked them.

“One of the attackers has been arrested while search is on for the others,” said Ajay Bhosale, senior inspector from Koparkhairane police station said.

All the accused have been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 144 (Joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 147 (rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC along with Bombay Police Act.