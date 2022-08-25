BKC school will breathe easy as garbage dump gets cleared
On August 24, HT had reported that a mountain of garbage had begun to pile up in the past two years in a plot right next to one of the most expensive schools in the city
Mumbai: Students of Ascend International School, in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), will soon be able to heave a sigh of relief as the offensive garbage pile-up in an adjoining empty plot began to get cleared on Wednesday.
The sanitation and solid waste management departments of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began to clear the pile on Wednesday evening.
“We have already fined the land owner ₹10,000 under the corporation’s Swachhta Abhiyan. The owner has been asked to find the source of this garbage, and ensure that the land remains clean henceforth,” a BMC official from H-East ward, said.
Parents and students of the school have been up in arms against the civic body as well as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for some months now, demanding that the growing pile next to their institution be cleared. The ground, which lies between the campus in BKC-F block and the Mithi River, remained vacant and abandoned for many years.
However, it started collecting garbage in the last two years of lockdown, said school officials.
“We are still waiting for the ground to be cleared completely,” said an official from the school. Our repeated attempts to reach out to the school authorities for further comments remained futile.
For months, since the school reopened in June this year, parents as well as school authorities have approached local civic officials as well as the collector and the MMRDA, but to no avail. In two years, the pile of garbage had started towering over the school compound wall. Many parents complained about their children falling ill frequently, due to the unhygienic conditions around the campus.
“We received a complaint from a parent only on Tuesday, and immediately sent a team to inspect the site before initiating action. While the land owner has been warned, our team too will keep a vigil on this plot henceforth,” added the BMC official.
Ban on polythene: The environmental hazard is everywhere in Lucknow!
Approximately two months after the Central government imposed a ban on single-use plastic from July 1 across India, vegetable and fruit markets in Lucknow are swamped with polythene. At the Dubagga Mandi, one of the biggest wholesale markets of the city, children in the 12-15 years age group can be seen selling polythene bags, going from vendor to vendor. Interestingly, the Dubagga police station is situated at the main gate of the market.
CHB Small Flats: 665 allottees face eviction if rent dues not cleared in a week
Launching a crackdown on rent defaulters, the Chandigarh Housing Board on Wednesday released a list of 665 allottees of Small Flats who owe it over ₹8.4 crore in rentals. The board has given them a week till August 31 to deposit the dues or face cancellation of allotment. Each of these allottees owes over ₹1 lakh each in unpaid rent to CHB, even though the monthly rent is as low as ₹800 to ₹1,000.
Mumbai to be free from asphalt roads in 2 years
The state government on Wednesday announced that the 1,200 km of asphalt roads in the city would be converted into concrete roads in the next two years. Participating in a debate on infrastructure projects in the assembly, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also set a three-month deadline to float tenders for Dharavi redevelopment. Fadnavis said that the financial capital has 1,900 km of concrete roads while 1,200 km of roads are made of asphalt.
NRI woman’s teen caretaker steals diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore
Mumbai: A 19-year-old caretaker was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore from a plush jewellery showroom in Andheri West on Tuesday evening. The police are probing whether the employers of the a 77-year-old woman and her 47-year-old son, caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya, who is partially paralysed, are involved in the crime. Both the employers are British nationals and present with the caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya at the jewellery shop.
LU students stage protest against police
Lucknow Students locked the administrative block of Lucknow University Second Campus, Jankipuram and staged a demonstration against Lucknow Police on Wednesday. They alleged that the police unnecessarily troubled them. The university students alleged that police were now threatening to register FIR against them. DCP North Qasim Abidi said the students were asked to share details about cases that they said were fake. He said they had been assured the matter would be looked into.
