Blast at pharma unit in Boisar near Mumbai, 2 injured

A blast took place at the pharma unit of Bajaj Healthcare Limited in Tarapur MIDC on Saturday afternoon
By Ram Parmar, Palghar
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:04 AM IST
A blast took place at the pharma unit of Bajaj Healthcare Limited in Tarapur MIDC on Saturday afternoon. Two workers were injured, of whom one is admitted at Tungha Hospital at Boisar.

“The fire was reported at around 12.15pm. We rushed two tenders and controlled the fire in an hour. One worker named Nilesh Vilas Borse, 29, suffered injuries and was first admitted in Tungha Hospital in Boisar, but was later shifted to National Burns Centre Hospital, Airoli as he has suffered 90% burns. Blood pressure of another worker shot up and he was given medical treatment,” said Manish Sawant, fire officer, Boisar MIDC fire brigade.

An officer from Boisar MIDC police station said, “Prima facie, it appears that there was a spark in the reactor due to static electricity which led to the blast and subsequent fire. We are waiting for the report of the directorate of industrial safety and health (DISH), Vasai. We have registered a case of accident and are probing further.”

The pharma unit, set up in 1993, manufactures bulk drugs, hydroxychloroquine, intermediates used in pharma, nutraceutical and food industries.

