Blast in Boisar textile unit: 2 workers killed, 5 injured

A huge blast was reported at Jakharia Textiles, at Boisar MIDC on Saturday morning. Two workers were killed and five were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at private hospitals in Vasai and Boisar.

The blast is said to have taken place in the boiler section. The Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), Vasai, are yet to ascertain the cause. The unit manufactured blended polyester cotton and viscose fabric, yarn dyeing, cotton linen, fabric yarn processing, fabric and other textile products.

Manish Sawant, station officer of Boisar MIDC fire brigade said the fire was reported at around 6am. “We reached the spot and with the help of three tenders, we doused the fire. Cooling operations are on. The dead workers have been identified as Mithilesh Rajwanshi, 35, and Chottelal Saroj, 35,” said senior inspector Suresh Kadam. The injured are Mukesh Yadav, Amit Yadav, Murli Gautam, Ganesh Patil and Umesh Ram, said Kadam.

Boisar MIDC police have registered a case of accidental death and have sent the two bodies or post-mortem. “We will summon Nitin Keshavji Shah, managing director of the Bhiwandi-registered company and then register a first information report,” said Kadam.