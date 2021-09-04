Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Blast in Boisar textile unit: 2 workers killed, 5 injured
mumbai news

Blast in Boisar textile unit: 2 workers killed, 5 injured

Two workers were killed and five were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at private hospitals in Vasai
By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 05:56 PM IST
The blast is said to have taken place in the boiler section. (Pankaj D Raut)

A huge blast was reported at Jakharia Textiles, at Boisar MIDC on Saturday morning. Two workers were killed and five were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at private hospitals in Vasai and Boisar.

The blast is said to have taken place in the boiler section. The Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), Vasai, are yet to ascertain the cause. The unit manufactured blended polyester cotton and viscose fabric, yarn dyeing, cotton linen, fabric yarn processing, fabric and other textile products.

Manish Sawant, station officer of Boisar MIDC fire brigade said the fire was reported at around 6am. “We reached the spot and with the help of three tenders, we doused the fire. Cooling operations are on. The dead workers have been identified as Mithilesh Rajwanshi, 35, and Chottelal Saroj, 35,” said senior inspector Suresh Kadam. The injured are Mukesh Yadav, Amit Yadav, Murli Gautam, Ganesh Patil and Umesh Ram, said Kadam.

RELATED STORIES

Boisar MIDC police have registered a case of accidental death and have sent the two bodies or post-mortem. “We will summon Nitin Keshavji Shah, managing director of the Bhiwandi-registered company and then register a first information report,” said Kadam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘No one needs to panic’: Cops amid evacuations at Mumbai airport as flyers fume

Mumbai becomes first district to administer 1 crore Covid vaccine doses 

Four arrested for abducting, selling 10-month-old

5.1 million fewer Covid vaccine doses given to women compared to men in Maharashtra
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP