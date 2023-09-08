Visually impaired Govindas show they can do it too

Mumbai: In what was a common sight on Thursday, a group of Govindas was walking in a line, each holding on to the person in front, near the Patla Devi Mandir in Malad West. But when a car approached, one of the members at the far end yelled “Right,” and it was quickly apparent why they were different. They were all visually impaired.

HT Image

They were on their way to their fifth Dahi Handi for the day at 5:30pm, with another two lined up after. Just as they were navigating through the streets, they would form and climb up the pyramid, using the forces of sound and touch.

The group of around 40 men and boys, under the Kala Sanjeevan Foundation, is a ragtag bunch of students and working men from far and wide in Mumbai, as far as Thane on the Central Line and Virar on the Western Line. Not restricted by religion, they also include eight Muslims and two Christians, with around six volunteers to help out, just in case.

Shoiab Akhtar, who is completely blind and for whom this was the first year, described how he joined the group. “A friend of mine in my class 12 asked me if I wanted to join. At first, I was scared. But as I learnt, all my fear vanished, and now, I’m having fun.”

All the participants had been training for around two months for the big day, gathering at Podar College gymkhana in Matunga at 6pm. The coach, Suyash Padwal, too is 75% blind, and previously was a participant.

“First I teach them how to tie the harness, and how to grip. They form the pyramid by counting and tapping and then proceeding. While stepping down, the person below taps the one above, who then places his foot on his shoulder and is then lowered,” he said.

Shoiab added he learnt how to hold a tight grip, straighten his shoulders, where to place his hands and feet and how to maintain balance throughout. The rain had made the formation tricky, but nobody was complaining, talking only about having a fun time.

The Govindas do not always break the Dahi Handi, as they typically stick to four thars/level pyramids. But as they were feeling confident in their practice and the level of safety, they would extend up to five rows in Borivali.

“We do this partially for awareness, to show that we can do it too,” said Darshan Kamble, the leader of the group. “Before the start of the climb, we make announcements asking everybody to tone down the noise and not clap till we come down. The Govinda on the top, called Manora, searches for the Dahi Handi with his hand and then breaks it.”

This is the group’s fifth year of taking part in the Dahi Handi celebrations, which is only one of the events the group participates in. Coming together through friends in college, the events are an opportunity for them to take time out of their lives to meet their old friends, and perhaps make new ones.

They organise orchestras around Ganpati, kabbadi games and chess, among others. Many in the group are national level sports players, like Devesh, who has four silver medals in Judo. They were even invited to showcase a demo at the Pro Govandi competition on August 31, winning ₹50,000 and a trophy.

To complete the team, Sai Raj Keer, who is 70% blind, is their photographer. He shot videos of pyramids all day, which would be edited later at night by his brother and uploaded to his YouTube chanel Blind Vloggers Sai Raj.