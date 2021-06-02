Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BMC and govt vaccination centres in Mumbai to remain shut on June 3
mumbai news

BMC and govt vaccination centres in Mumbai to remain shut on June 3

The civic body gave no reason for the closure of vaccination centres but news agency ANI reported a shortage of vaccine was the reason behind the sudden closure
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 10:25 PM IST
Maharashtra is slated to receive six million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in June.(Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)(HT PHOTO)

Covid-19 vaccination centres run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra government in Mumbai will remain closed on June 3, the civic body said in a tweet on Wednesday. Vaccination details for other scheduled days will be shared on their official Twitter handles.

“Please note that all BMC and government vaccination centres will be closed tomorrow (June 3, 2021). We apologize for the inconvenience. Please watch this space for updates regarding vaccination centres and schedules,” BMC tweeted.

The civic body gave no reason for the closure of vaccination centres but news agency ANI reported a shortage of vaccine was the reason behind the sudden closure of centres run by the state government and the municipal body.

“Due to lack of adequate vaccine stock, vaccination will be stopped tomorrow (June 3) at Government and Municipal Centers in Mumbai,” ANI said quoting BMC’s department of public relations.

Maharashtra is slated to receive six million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in June. Out of these six million doses, four million will be allocated by the Centre and two million will be bought by the state to vaccinate people between 18 and 44 years. State health officials told reporters that the state-procured doses might also be diverted for administering the second dose to individuals in the above 45 age group.

Maharashtra has formulated a plan to help reduce the daily cases of Covid-19 by pushing vaccination in areas with high positivity rates and low vaccination rates. The state has been witnessing a sharp decline in the daily tally of cases and reported 15,169 new cases on Wednesday, out of which 923 were from Mumbai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai news covid-19 vaccine brihanmumbai municipal corporation
TRENDING NEWS

Astronauts share images of Himalayas and Italy taken from space. Seen them yet?

Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video

‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist

After Bengaluru, sun halo spotted in Hyderabad. Pics flood social media
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP