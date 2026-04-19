MUMBAI: The BMC has announced the setting up of a special committee to determine inter-departmental transfers of engineers. It has also announced that it will set up software to introduce online transfers for engineers in order to bring in transparency to the internal transfer process. Currently, the corporation employs 4,500 engineers.

BMC announces online transfer system of engineers to bring in transparency

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This announcement follows the uproar over the transfer orders of 122 engineers which were issued, stayed and subsequently cancelled following allegations of corruption. Mayor Ritu Tawde also flagged the transfers soon after taking over, leading to an inquiry.

Sainath Rajadhyaksha, working president of the Municipal Engineers Union, welcomed this move, stating that there was a great need to streamline the process of transfers and promotions in the BMC, which had been disrupted post-Covid.

“Earlier, a four-member committee led by the director (engineering and services) along with chief engineers of departments, would review and decide on transfers regularly,” he said. “However, of late, transfers have become very random, corrupt and done under political influence and pressure. This disrupted the entire process, thereby being unfair, unjust and demoralising for the engineers working in the BMC,” Rajadhyaksha told HT, adding that transparency in the system was greatly needed at a time when over 1,500 engineer positions were vacant.

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