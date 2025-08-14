BMC Colaba school’s English-medium students to be relocated

MUMBAI: After weeks of protests from parents, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shifted 1,423 English-medium students of its Colaba School to the third floor of the Colaba Market BMC School building, starting from Thursday. Mumbai, India - Aug. 4, 2025:Colaba Municipal School near Colaba fire brigade at Colaba, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, August 4, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The move comes as a relief to families who have struggled with online classes since mid-July. HT first reported about this on August 5.

The shift became necessary after both the primary and secondary school buildings on the Colaba campus were declared dangerous and slated for demolition. The campus housed eight mediums of instruction, with a total of 2,800 students. While students from Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, and Urdu sections were relocated to nearby municipal schools, students from kindergarten to Class 8 of the English-medium section were asked to attend online classes since July.

Parents had argued that virtual learning was ineffective, especially for younger children, and had urged the civic body to find a physical space. Many households had only one smartphone to share among siblings; parents found purchasing a mobile data plan expensive, especially when students were frequently interrupted in the narrow lanes and crowded rooms where they resided.

“We chose this school for its good teachers. Online learning is no substitute,” said a parent of a Class 5 student.

Some parents said officials had promised a relocation to another school, but were instead asked to attend online classes.

BMC officials said finding an alternative venue has been a challenge. “The Colaba Market location was the only option currently available to us. Until we finalise on a location, the school will continue to remain in this building,” an official added.

Parents have welcomed the relocation. However, they continue to press for a permanent solution. “We are relieved for now, but the civic body must plan so our children’s education is not disrupted again,” said another parent.