BMC collects nearly 50 crore as fine for not wearing mask in public

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday said that it has collected more than ₹49 crore as fine from people not wearing masks in public places.

“These numbers aren’t ‘fine’ at all,” the body tweeted, referring to the amount collected as fine for not wearing a mask in public places. “While these numbers are quite high, we’d be happier if more Mumbaikars masked ‘up’ & helped bring ‘down’ the virus,” the civic body added.

Replying to a tweet, the BMC also clarified that the amount of collection of fine for non-adherence to Covid-19 safety protocol is the total amount collected as on Friday and not just one day.

The municipal corporation made it mandatory to wear masks in public places last year. A fine of ₹200 is levied in case of non-adherence.

Mumbai has been witnessing a massive surge in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. On Friday, the metropolitan city reported the highest-ever Covid-19 infections in 24 hours -8,832.

Following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is a must in the city as it is also one of the top 10 districts that contribute significantly to the active coronavirus caseload of the country. Mumbai accounts for 8.75 per cent of the active Covid-19 cases in the country, according to the data of the Union health ministry. Amid this rise, the use of masks and social distancing is very crucial.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday warmed of a lockdown if no alternative is found and the Covid-19 curve in the state keeps on rising. The chief minister mostly blamed citizens' irresponsible behaviour towards Covid-19 norms as the cause of the upward trajectory of daily Covid-19 cases.

Currently, a statewide night curfew has been imposed by the government to contain the spread of the virus.