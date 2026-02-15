Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday demolished the unauthorised asbestos sheds and rooms of the HR College of Commerce and Economics near Churchate. The college had constructed the illegal rooms using brick wall partitions on the landing areas along the staircase leading from the ground to the fifth floor. BMC demolishes illegal parts of HR college in Churchgate

A team from the civic body also acted against the unauthorized mezzanine floor below the college registrar’s office. The BMC had flagged the issue in 2024 and served a notice to the college, asking them to pull down the illegal constructions in the college premises. In the notice, the civic body warned the college that if they failed to act, the illegal structures could lead to the imprisonment of those involved, or a penalty ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹25,000.

An official statement issued by the HR College said it has been actively engaging with the concerned authorities, and the proposal for regularisation had been duly submitted online. “We remain committed to working within the framework of law and ensuring that all compliance requirements are appropriately addressed,” the statement read.

However, sources at the college highlighted that the demolitions were conducted during exam and lecture hours. “It is important to note that the action undertaken has caused significant disruption to the academic environment. As per the notice, any such action was to be carried out on a holiday or a non-working day. Saturday, however, is a working day for the college, and the timing of this action has adversely affected students, faculty, and ongoing academic activities,” the statement read.

The college said it was committed to “constructive dialogue” and a “lawful resolution of the matter” but added that the situation was “disheartening”. “We deeply value stakeholder engagement and feedback but it is disheartening when adequate support is not extended to a long-standing, reputed educational institution striving to serve the larger public good,” the college statement said.

This major demolition comes at a time when the BMC has been conducting such demolition drives against illegal structures in the city.