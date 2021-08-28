Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BMC files complaint over illegal cutting of six tree branches in Dadar
mumbai news

BMC files complaint over illegal cutting of six tree branches in Dadar

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC’s G North ward which covers Dadar, stated that BMC has received various complaints regarding illegal cutting of branches of trees which are situated at footpaths near Atul hotel and Amigo hotel.
By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:12 AM IST
BMC headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo for presentation) (HT FILE)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday filed a complaint with Shivaji Park police station in Dadar over alleged illegal cutting of branches of six trees at a footpath on SVS Road at Dadar. BMC in the complaint said the branches might have been cut to clear visibility of the hoarding in the area.

The letter written by Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC’s G North ward which covers Dadar, stated that BMC has received various complaints regarding illegal cutting of branches of trees which are situated at footpaths near Atul hotel and Amigo hotel.

“These branches might have been cut for clearing the visibility of advertisement hoardings nearby. You are therefore requested to check CCTV footage from nearby cameras and investigate the matter to initiate action against the culprits under Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975 and inform the office accordingly,” read the letter addressed to senior police inspector at Shivaji Park police station.

Dighavkar told HT, “Our staff has inspected the site and it seems that these branches might have been cut to clear visibility of advertisement hoardings. Simultaneously, we have also issued show-cause notice to the advertisement agency seeking their response on the same. We will wait for the police to investigate the matter.”

