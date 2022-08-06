BMC finalises plot to build dorm for Tata Memorial patients living on roads

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday finalised plots in Parel to build a dormitory for Tata Memorial Hospital patients, who seek refuge on footpaths and under the Hindmata flyover, due to a lack of affordable accommodations.

The patients, who visit the hospital for free cancer treatment from various parts of India, will have easy access to the dormitory near the hospital at a minimal cost.

The first plot measuring 668 sqm is adjoining RN Bhatt municipal school in Parel where the proposed dormitory will be 550 metres -- just eight minutes -- away from the hospital, while the second plot of 591 sqm is near Parel village junction, at 1 km or 15-minute distance from the hospital.

Swapnaja Kshirsagar, assistant commissioner, F(south) ward said, “Both plots previously housed schools. We will construct a school and a dormitory, but a decision on which plot will be utilised for what purpose will be taken by the education officer.”

Kshirsagar further said, “The treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital goes on for three months and the patients cannot afford to travel to and fro regularly. They live on roads, under the flyover and get food from donors.”

Kshirsagar said that the dormitory will not provide food as Taj Group already feeds 600 patients and their relatives every day in the hospital.

“There will be no kitchen but there will be a serving area. We are going to accommodate 200 patients so that roads steer clear of patients. The ward will be beautified once this issue is resolved. The stay in the dormitory will incur minimal charges,” said Kshirsagar.