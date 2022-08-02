BMC finds 441 nursing homes in violation of fire safety norms
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s public health department has found 441 nursing homes in violation of fire safety norms during a recent drive. The weeklong drive conducted from July 11 to July 25 cracked down on nursing homes to check for civic irregularities.
The drive was held keeping in mind the fire incident at Bhandara district general hospital in Nagpur, which broke out in January, killing ten infants. Besides, 11 people lost their lives in a major fire that broke out in Sunrise Hospital of Dreams Mall on LBS Marg in Bhandup (west) last year.
“If we come across instances of non-compliance with fire norms, we issue a show cause notice. Then a second notice is served, and still, if establishments do not comply with norms, BMC and the fire department take action against them. In the case of unregistered nursing homes, we don’t allow registration. In the case of registered nursing homes, we do not renew registrations,” said Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC.
The report stated that the number of registered fire-compliant nursing homes was 6,43,391 and 50 unregistered ones were without fire compliances. A total of 181 nursing homes were closed and overall 12,158 nursing homes were inspected.
The police registered an FIR against 10 nursing homes for not complying with fire safety norms. While 51 cases are pending in court, four nursing homes were fined ₹10,000 each.
Class 11 admissions: Pune students caught in competition grind
Competition for the Class 11 admissions has certainly started to heat up with 7,000 students scoring 90-95%, thus upping the ante. The education department is all set to release the first merit list on August 3. While at least 7,000 students have scored above 90%, many students who have registered for the centralised admission process are in the 75-90% bracket, hence there will be tough competition to get admission in prominent colleges.
NIA detains three for ‘links’ with handlers of Islamic State
The National Investigation Agency has detained three people in Karnataka for their alleged links with Islamic State handlers, an official in the know of matter said on Monday. In Karnataka, the raids were conducted in Bhatkal area of Uttara Kannada district and two places in Tumakuru district. Officials of the state police said that NIA had sought local police support in two cases.
Will visit Masood and Fazil’s houses, says Bommai
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that he will visit the residence of Masood and Fazil in the coming days after coming under criticism from all quarters on the discrimination meted out by the state government in dealing with the recent murders in Dakshina Kannada district. The statements come after three murders were reported from the communally sensitive region of coastal Karnataka. The three killings have added to the tensions in the region.
IndiGo to reinstate pilots’ salaries to pre-Covid level by November
Low-cost airline IndiGo on Monday told pilots -- including captains, first officers and junior first officers -- that it will reinstate their salaries to pre-Covid levels by November. This will be done in two increments of 6% each, in September and November. Soon after the Covid-induced lockdown in March 2020, the airline revised its pay structure slashing salaries by 28-40%, according to pilots who spoke with Hindustan Times.
Man from Kerala held over the murder of BJYM leader
Days after Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death in Bellare area of Dakshina Kannada, a person has been detained from Kerala in connection with the murder, officials in the know of matter said on Monday. The Dakshina Kannada police investigating the case are yet to release an official statement in the case, however, an official speaking on the condition of anonymity identified the detained person as Abid.
