BMC forcibly evicts residents from seven ‘dangerous’ buildings

Mumbai To prevent an accident similar to the Kurla building collapse, which claimed the lives of 19 people recently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) forcibly evicted occupants from seven buildings in Juhu-Vile Parle ward, which were declared unfit for habitation by the civic body.

BMC had to forcibly evict them as they refused to vacate the buildings even after their water and electricity supply were disconnected.

The K (west) ward officials comprising Juhu-Andheri-Vile Parle-Jogeshwari (west) belt, had to use loudspeakers and even rope in the local police to evacuate the buildings which fall under C1 category (dangerous and marked for demolition).

Prithviraj Chauhan, the assistant commissioner of K(west) ward, said that forceful eviction is an early remedy to prevent mishaps. “The BMC team comprises a beat officer, assistant engineer, labourers and our staff. We use megaphones to make residents aware and also ask them to vacate buildings. Most often they end up arguing with us,” said Chauhan.

Explaining the eviction process, DB Patil, executive engineer, K (west) ward said that the BMC issues notice under section 354 of the MMC Act to pull down the dilapidated structure. “If the owner or occupant does not demolish the building, then we initiate action by disconnecting electricity and water supply. Even after this, if they refuse to vacate, we take police protection and start evicting people from their houses. We go with a team of police and civic officials and forcefully remove their belongings from their houses and keep them outside. We do a panchnama of the flats and then lock them to prevent entry. The cost of demolition is recovered from residents.”

On Monday, Patil, accompanied by the Oshiwara police, went to forcibly evict 88 families from Kunj Nivas in Jogeshwari (west) after a slab from the building collapsed.

“They are citing a four-year-old Supreme Court order to not take coercive action. We will issue an eviction notice again but they refuse to leave. We have advised additional propping of the building for safety of residents and provided a municipal school as a temporary shelter,” Patil added.

Shaishav Gala from Shanti Sadan CHS in Vile Parle west, where the BMC managed to evict residents, said that their building got seven notices for demolition since January 2022.

“Our building is 80 years old and everyone is aware that it is in a precarious condition. Some of the residents’ demands for redevelopment were exhaustive. There were some occupiers in the garage demanding flats and hence refusing to vacate.The BMC has followed due process of law,” Gala said.

Gala added that some residents rented out their flats to paying guests offering them a 50 per cent discount, endangering their lives. “They were themselves not residing here but had put up the house on rent,” he said.

The building received a 353(b) notice in 2019 and 354 notice to pull down. In June and July, electricity and water supply were disconnected and demolition notices were served.

Another resident from Amit Darshan building in Vile Parle (west), where residents were also evicted, said, “The BMC keeps changing its stance. 51 families have already been vacated from their flats. Rent is a crucial issue and the alternate accommodation isn’t suitable. Hence, residents refuse to leave.”

Chauhan emphasised that the BMC shouldn’t be forced to evict residents. “The high court has directed us to make use of this last recourse and it is a standard operating procedure now for residents who refuse to vacate from dangerous buildings. This is done in an endeavour to save lives,” said Chauhan.

