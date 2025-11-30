Search
Sun, Nov 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

BMC gets 30 new mini garbage vehicles with double the transportation capacity

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Nov 30, 2025 06:14 am IST

Each new vehicle can carry five tonnes of waste, double the capacity of the BMC’s current mini compactor garbage trucks

MUMBAI: The city’s familiar green compact garbage trucks will soon be replaced with new white-and-blue models, said deputy municipal commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Kiran Dighavkar on Friday. As part of this upgrade, the city will also add 30 new mini compactor vehicles, of which 17 were inducted into the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) fleet on November 29. The remaining 13 are expected within a week.

BMC gets 30 new mini garbage vehicles with double the transportation capacity
BMC gets 30 new mini garbage vehicles with double the transportation capacity

Each new vehicle can carry five tonnes of waste, double the capacity of the BMC’s current mini compactor garbage trucks. At present, the city generates nearly 7,000 tonnes of garbage daily, which is ferried to the Kanjurmarg and Deonar dumping grounds using 219 BMC-owned vehicles and 1,264 contractor-operated vehicles.

In the coming year, around 1,080 of the new mini compactors, each costing 45.7 lakh, will be introduced in phases to replace the civic body’s old vehicles. “Our contractors have also been asked to get compactors of this same model and paint them the same colour,” Dighavkar said.

The upgraded compactors include improved hydraulic doors which will ensure that the rear of the vehicle is completely shut as it moves. This will prevent the spread of a garbage stench or leakage of liquid waste onto streets. They will also feature a 5 mm Hardox steel flooring to prevent liquid waste from spoiling the vehicle, therefore extending its shelf life.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / BMC gets 30 new mini garbage vehicles with double the transportation capacity
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

MUMBAI: The city's green garbage trucks will soon be replaced by new white-and-blue models, as announced by deputy municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar. This upgrade includes 30 mini compactors, with 17 already added to the BMC fleet, each capable of carrying five tonnes of waste. The initiative aims to enhance waste management efficiency and reduce odor and leakage issues.