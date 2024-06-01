 BMC intern doctors still waiting for stipend hike | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
BMC intern doctors still waiting for stipend hike

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 01, 2024 06:22 AM IST

803 intern doctors from BMC-run medical colleges in Mumbai protest delay in stipend increase to ₹18,000, plan to wear black ribbons from June 4.

Mumbai: Despite the state-wide increase of the monthly stipend to 18,000 of intern doctors in government medical colleges (GMCs) since February, interns from five BMC-run medical colleges continue to receive a monthly stipend of 11,000. Frustrated with the delay, 803 intern doctors from these colleges plan to wear black ribbons from June 4 in protest.

HT Image
HT Image

The association claims their repeated efforts to follow up with authorities have been in vain, forcing them to protest their rights. “From June 4, all 803 intern doctors from the five BMC-run medical colleges will work with black ribbons. After a week, we will escalate our protest,” said Dr Abhinav Wagh, joint secretary of ASMI, adding that the association also demands that all interns be paid the arrears for the four months of delayed stipend increases.

In February, the state government announced the stipend increase for GMC intern doctors after consistent demands, citing that their stipends were the lowest in the state and among the lowest in the country. A government resolution (GR) was issued to implement the revised stipend across all GMCs in Maharashtra, excluding those run by the BMC in Mumbai.

In a letter, Ninad Pawar, president of the Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI) Maharashtra, said, “The state issued GR on February 27, but BMC has still not implemented it. They cite the model code of conduct due to general elections, which does not allow them to pass resolutions to this effect. However, the model code of conduct was implemented on March 15. They had enough time to complete the formalities before that, just like it was done for all other GMCs in the state.”

News / Cities / Mumbai / BMC intern doctors still waiting for stipend hike
