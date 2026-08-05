MUMBAI: The BMC has issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for approving high-rise buildings between 120 and 180 metres on plots of 2,000 square metres or more. The SOP, issued by the Development Plan (DP) department on July 21, comes after the Maharashtra government’s decision to “simplify the approval process” by removing the mandatory requirement of clearance from the specialised High-Rise Committee (HRC) for such projects.

BMC issues SOP for buildings less than 180 m in place of high-rise committee approval

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The SOP lays down a comprehensive framework for independent structural and geotechnical scrutiny of all such proposals. It comes after the Maharashtra government’s October 10, 2025 notification amending the Development Control and Promotion Regulations 2034 in order to delegate approval powers for these projects to the municipal commissioner, provided developers submit independently certified structural designs and geotechnical reports prepared by experts from designated government engineering institutions.

In the construction industry, one storey typically corresponds to around 3.5 metres, meaning the revised norms apply to buildings of roughly 35 to 50 storeys. Buildings exceeding 180 metres, however, will continue to require scrutiny and approval by the HRC.

“The proposal was initiated by former municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, who also chaired the High Rise Committee,” said a senior official from the BMC’s DP department. “The SOP has been framed, vetted by the HRC and approved by the municipal commissioner.”

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{{^usCountry}} The state government’s notification was issued despite concerns raised by the BMC itself, apart from the Urban Design Research Institute and other stakeholders during the consultation process. Officials claimed the changes were introduced to “improve the ease of doing business by reducing approval timelines while retaining stringent technical safeguards”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government’s notification was issued despite concerns raised by the BMC itself, apart from the Urban Design Research Institute and other stakeholders during the consultation process. Officials claimed the changes were introduced to “improve the ease of doing business by reducing approval timelines while retaining stringent technical safeguards”. {{/usCountry}}

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To compensate for the removal of HRC scrutiny, the BMC’s SOP mandates an independent peer review of every proposal before the commencement certificate is issued. Developers must appoint a panel comprising one BMC-licensed structural expert, one structural engineering academic of professor rank from IIT Bombay, VJTI or Sardar Patel College of Engineering, along with two geotechnical experts, including one academic expert and one member of the Expert Review Panel.

The structural design must receive unconditional approval from both the licensed structural engineer and the academic expert, while the geotechnical design must be independently reviewed and certified by two specialists.

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The SOP also prescribes strict eligibility criteria for reviewers. The structural expert must possess a valid BMC licence permitting work on buildings up to 200 metres in height and should have represented at least three high-rise proposals before the Expert Review Panel. Developers are required to submit certificates establishing the qualifications of all experts along with copies of their valid licences.

The documentation requirements have also been significantly expanded. Structural submissions must include a Structural Design Basis Report, ETABS and SAFE analytical models, an IS 16700 compliance checklist for tall concrete buildings, structural drawings, wind tunnel study reports wherever applicable, conservative wind load calculations and peer review logs confirming that every observation has been addressed. Projects exceeding the limits prescribed under IS 16700 will continue to require clearance from the Expert Review Panel.

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For geotechnical assessment, developers must submit detailed soil investigation reports based on adequate boreholes, field and laboratory testing conducted by NABL-accredited laboratories, engineering properties of the soil and three-dimensional foundation analysis. The SOP further requires verification of foundation safety with respect to adjoining buildings, excavation support systems, groundwater uplift pressures and footing or pile load tests carried out at the site. Records demonstrating that all peer review observations have been satisfactorily complied with must also be submitted.

Once all structural and geotechnical recommendations have been incorporated, the proposal will be forwarded as a separate file through the concerned building proposals department office for the municipal commissioner’s approval.

The new framework is intended to streamline approvals for high-rise developments while ensuring that independent technical scrutiny replaces committee-level examination. Civic officials claim that although the HRC’s role has been restricted to buildings above 180 metres, the strengthened peer review mechanism will ensure compliance with national standards under IS 16700 and maintain structural, foundation and public safety.