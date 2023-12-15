Mumbai: After a considerable delay, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally released a tender for the reconstruction of the Ghatkopar Lions Swimming Pool, coupled with the development of a sports complex.

BMC issues tender for long-awaited swimming pool and sports complex reconstruction

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previously sanctioned for extensive repairs by Commissioner Ajoy Mehta due to leaks, the pool faced closure in 2019 as some local politicians advocated for redevelopment. With over 10,000 members, the closure led many to travel to the Chembur BMC pool, located 3 km away.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The tender’s issuance was delayed, primarily due to opposition from local BJP MP Manoj Kotak, who expressed concerns about placing the pool on the fifth floor of the sports complex. Kotak cited potential maintenance issues given BMC’s perceived poor management.

Kotak stated, “We have been pushing this proposal very much,” he opposed the idea of a fifth-floor pool.

A BMC swimming instructor stated, “Our old pool had a diving facility, and professional swimmers love diving. We must have one diving board as diving rejuvenates a person. Our BMC is known for poor construction. Ideally, the pool should have been on the ground floor, but if it’s done on the fifth floor, care must be taken to see that there is no leakage and the lifts have to be functioning on all 365 days.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Members from the former Ghatkopar pool submitted petitions to municipal commissioner I S Chahal, chief minister Eknath Shinde, and others to expedite the reconstruction.

The tender, issued on Thursday, outlines a ₹83 crore budget for the complex. The new pool, at 2 meters deep, lacks a diving facility, but the complex will feature a squash court, air rifle shooting complex, baseball court, badminton court, gym, and stilt-level parking for 30 cars.

Naresh Mehta, 77, a Ghatkopar resident and swimmer for the past 50 years, expressed enthusiasm, saying, “It is really nice to see that BMC is reconstructing our old pool. We want it to be ready fast.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON