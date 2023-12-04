BMC kickstarts city-wide cleanliness drive with Dharavi

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) kickstarts its city-wide deep cleaning drive with all guns out in Dharavi on Sunday at 7am in the presence of chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde at the launch of the cleaniness drive at Dharavi on Sunday. (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

The cleanliness drive at Dharavi was followed by the D ward, encompassing the areas of Malabar Hill, Girgaon, and Grant Road, at 10am.

The additional municipal commissioner (western suburbs) revealed the drive went very well. “While a lot of these works are done routinely, this drive will pull resources, vehicles, and manpower from all the departments in the wards. This way, the cleaning is extensive and focused. Citizens are also going to be involved, as we’re hoping this becomes a public movement. Cleanliness, after all, starts in the home with waste reduction, reduction in plastic use, waste segregation, and not littering,” he said. “The Chief Minister spent five hours with BMC officials, motivating them.”

The drive will take place every Saturday throughout December and January from 9am to 2pm in one ward from each of the seven zones in the city – covering all the wards.

“The drive went very well,” Kazi Irfan, official in charge of solid waste management department, G North ward, said. “Roads were washed and brushed. There was fogging of pesticide; toilets were cleaned. Yesterday, in preparation for the drive, we removed all illegal banners, encroachments, and hawkers,” said Irfan, adding that only Dharavi was cleaned, but the whole ward was involved as it’s gearing up for Mahaparinirvana Divas, the death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

The assistant commissioner of each ward will be heading the drive, deciding the areas that come under the drive, and the official in charge of ensuring compliance. Within these decided areas, the executive engineer will list all the details.

Before the drive to be carried out on Saturday, throughout the week, ward officials will review the current situation of the ward and start preparations: issuing notices for the removal of abandoned vehicles, unauthorized banners, posters, structures, precarious trees, and the replacement of damaged dustbins.

Resident welfare associations, NGOs, celebrities, students, citizens groups, housing societies, and social activists will be informed of the drive.

On the day of the drive, roads will be washed using a water tanker and then brushed to prevent the stagnation of water. These will then be beautified and painted with aesthetic designs and social messages. The Garden staff will attend to gardens and playgrounds; public toilets will be cleaned; storm water drains cleaned and covers replaced; pest control fogging carried out, and unattended garbage and debris will be picked up.

The transport, sewerage, and stormwater drainage department will chip in with their vehicles, the encroachment department will remove unauthorized banners and posters, and the traffic police will help with the removal of abandoned vehicles.

In addition, street plays and flash mobs will be used to spread awareness of cleanliness.

