BMC makes 7-day home quarantine must for all arrivals from Dubai; 673 Covid cases recorded

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday issued guidelines for all passengers arriving in Mumbai from Dubai in view of the threat posed by the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Issuing an order, the BMC said that residents of Mumbai coming back to the city from Dubai will have to undergo a mandatory 7-day home quarantine with an RT-PCR test on the seventh day.

Also Read| 9-6 night curbs in Maharashtra amid Omicron spread, cap on wedding guests

Such passengers will not have to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival.

“All the travellers arriving from Dubai who are residents of Mumbai will be in-home quarantine and will be followed by the Ward War Room for seven days. On the seventh day, RT-PCR test will be done,” the BMC said.

The Mumbai civic body added that if the test results are negative, then such travellers will self-monitor their health. But if the results are positive, they will be sent to institutional quarantine.

Omicron | All international passengers arriving from Dubai who are Mumbai residents to compulsorily undergo 7-day home quarantine, RT-PCR on Day7; Intn'l arrivals residing in other parts of Maharashtra not allowed to take public transport, vehicles will be arranged for them:BMC pic.twitter.com/PAi6nzOm8k — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

Meanwhile, passengers coming from Dubai who are residing in other parts of Maharashtra are not allowed to take public transports back home and vehicles will be arranged for them, the BMC said in the order.

Also Read| 3rd Covid wave in India likely to peak by February 3, projects IIT-Kanpur study

“Travellers who have connecting flights to other states or other parts of Maharashtra will be allowed to take the connecting flights. However, it is the responsibility of the airport authority to inform the respective airport officer regarding the travellers arriving from Dubai,” the order added.

Till now, Mumbai has recorded 46 cases of Omicron with 11 more patients getting infected with the variant. In Maharashtra, the Omicron count has crossed the 100-mark after 23 cases were recorded on Friday.

Nearly 770,000 patients have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai till now and 16,368 have died. On Friday, the city's daily tally saw a slight surge with 673 new cases and one more patient died.