Mumbai: The tree authority of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday cleared proposals to fell 1,457 trees and transplant 1,297 trees across Mumbai to make way for a host of infrastructure projects, including the redevelopment of Dharavi, slum rehabilitation projects in Powai and Ghatkopar, an Adani Electricity substation, and residential buildings inside the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay premises.

BMC nod for felling 1,457 trees, transplanting 1,297 trees for 11 infra projects

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Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar said that while the tree authority cleared 11 proposals, four proposals for axing/ transplanting trees were sent back for want of more details and to explore if the number of affected trees could be reduced.

The four deferred proposals pertained to a road between Old Mandala and New Mandala in Mankhurd, excavation and pathway work for a redevelopment project at Cumballa Hill and Breach Candy and the upcoming Reserve Bank of India (RBI) colony in Malad,

“We told them (the administration) to see if the number of trees lost can be reduced,” Khankar said.

Among the proposals approved by the tree authority, corporators from opposition parties raised objections over the Dharavi redevelopment project. Harshala More, a Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator, alleged that tree-felling had already begun prior to the authority’s approval, and demanded that members of the authority be taken on a site visit to verify the locations identified for compensatory plantation. Civic officials made a note of More’s demands.

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{{^usCountry}} AIMIM group leader and member of the tree authority, Vijay Ubale, alleged that the proposal for felling/ transplanting trees for the Dharavi redevelopment project was approved despite the concerns raised by several corporators from opposition parties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AIMIM group leader and member of the tree authority, Vijay Ubale, alleged that the proposal for felling/ transplanting trees for the Dharavi redevelopment project was approved despite the concerns raised by several corporators from opposition parties. {{/usCountry}}

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Khankar backed the approvals, saying infrastructure and redevelopment projects should not be stalled. “We have to clear these proposals to ensure development does not stop,” he said.

Only one of the 11 approved proposals, pertaining to a slum rehabilitation project in Powai, attracted objections and suggestions from the public, under section 8(3) of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975.

Referring to the proposed transplantation of 82 trees for the project, two citizens claimed that the project developer had neither attended the public hearing nor responded to their concerns about the low rate of survival of transplanted trees.

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The tree authority, which has 13 elected corporators and senior BMC officials as members, also approved a proposal to appoint expert members to the panel. It constituted a committee headed by the Additional Municipal Commissioner (eastern suburbs) to scrutinise applications from experts in agriculture, botany, environmental science, horticulture, arboriculture and allied disciplines, with preference to candidates holding higher qualifications.

Khankar said that suggestions were also made during the meeting for the BMC to procure cranes for every ward through CSR funds, to aid the pruning and transplantation of trees.

Approved proposals

K West Ward – Expansion of Terminal 2, CSMIA

Trees on site: 111

Trees to be felled: 33

Trees to be transplanted: 50

Compensatory plantation: 1,319 trees within Mumbai

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R North Ward (Dahisar) – Redevelopment of management centre

Trees on site: 933

Trees to be felled: 111

Trees to be transplanted: 12

Compensatory plantation: 736 trees within Mumbai

R North Ward (Charkop) – Adani Electricity substation

Trees to be felled: 34

Trees to be transplanted: 25

Compensatory plantation: 736 trees within Mumbai

R Central Ward (Magathane) – Development project

Trees on site: 516

Trees to be felled: 228

Trees to be transplanted: 92

Compensatory plantation: 5,300 trees within Mumbai

D Ward – Orange Gate-Eastern Freeway Tunnel to Marine Drive Coastal Road (Package E)

Trees to be felled: 3

Trees to be transplanted: 63

Compensatory plantation: 1,440 trees in Bhiwandi

S Ward (Powai) – Two residential buildings, IIT Bombay

Trees on site: 260

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Trees to be felled: 49

Trees to be transplanted: 111

Compensatory plantation: Within Mumbai

S Ward (Powai) – SRA Project

Trees on site: 144

Trees to be felled: 44

Trees to be transplanted: 82

Compensatory plantation: 1,895 trees within Mumbai

Two objections were received.

N Ward (Ghatkopar) – SRA Project

Trees to be felled: 29

Trees to be transplanted: 8

Compensatory plantation: 629 trees within Mumbai

G North Ward – Dharavi redevelopment Project

Trees to be felled: 871, including 24 heritage trees

Trees to be transplanted: 822

Compensatory plantation: 22,904 trees outside Mumbai

R Central Ward (Poisar) – Development project

Trees to be felled: 33

Trees to be transplanted: 8

Compensatory plantation: 1,031 trees within Mumbai

R Central Ward (Magathane) – Development project

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Trees on site: 71

Trees to be felled: 22

Trees to be transplanted: 16

Compensatory plantation: 605 trees within Mumbai