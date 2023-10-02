BMC officer, security guard die in separate accidents on EEH

Mumbai: Two persons, including an officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), died in two separate accidents on Eastern Express Highway. Police officials said the BMC official died after the autorickshaw that he was travelling in met with an accident while the other person, a private security guard, was run over by an unknown vehicle.

According to the police, one of the deceased, Maheshchandra Pagare was working as a senior inspector in the licensing department of BMC’s E-ward office in Byculla. He stayed in Thane along with his wife while his son is currently studying in the United States of America.

Pagare’s wife Swati said she came to know about the incident on Saturday evening. She said she called him several times, but he did not answer her calls. Later, when she called again around 6:30pm, a police sub-inspector attached to the Vikhroli police station took the call and informed her that her husband had met with an accident. The police officer also informed her that he was taking the injured civic official to Savarkar Hospital in Mulund and asked her to reach the hospital.

Swati soon reached the hospital and noticed that her husband had suffered a severe head injury. “During treatment, he was declared dead at around 7pm,” said a police officer. “The rickshaw driver Sahdev Patel was driving at a very high speed and when he crossed the JVLR flyover on Eastern Express Highway, he lost control over the three-wheeler and it turned turtle. The driver and the deceased were dragged along with the vehicle and Pagare sustained severe injuries to his head.”

“Patel also sustained injuries in the accident. The auto driver is out of danger and was discharged from the hospital after treatment,” said assistant police inspector Pramod Kadam of the Vikhroli police station. The Vikhroli police have registered an FIR against the autorickshaw driver on charges of rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence.

In the second incident, 35-year-old Mohammad Ajij Ehshan Ullah Khan, a security guard, was run over by an unknown vehicle near the JVLR flyover on EEH on Sunday. The incident took place around 2:30pm and someone called the police control room.

Assistant sub-inspector Pandurang Awhad attached to Vikhroli police station reached the spot along with others and rushed Khan to the Rajawadi Hospital where he was declared dead. “The police have registered a case against the unknown vehicle owner and are searching for him,” said Kadam.

