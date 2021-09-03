Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BMC panel nod for extending Kora Kendra flyover till Mumbai’s WEH
mumbai news

BMC panel nod for extending Kora Kendra flyover till Mumbai’s WEH

According to the plan, motorists coming from Link Road will be able to skip the Kora Kendra Junction on SV Road as they will directly be able to head to WEH via a set of two flyovers
By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Mumbai, India - June 29, 2020: Heavy traffic on Western Express Highway due to police Naka Bandi at Borivali during lockdown for Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai, India, on Monday, June 29, 2020. (Photo by Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times) (HT File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s standing committee on Thursday approved a proposal for extending the flyover at Kora Kendra in Borivli. The decision will lead to an increase in the project cost from 160 crore to around 650 crore.

The proposal of that will lead to over 300% cost escalation was brought in the standing committee for the third time on Thursday, when it was passed unopposed. Earlier, all political parties had opposed the proposal, citing that clear details were not given giving justification for the cost escalation.

Currently, a 970-metre flyover is being constructed between Kora Kendra Junction on SV Road and Link Road, for which the work had started by the end of 2018. However, BMC now plans an extension of the flyover up to the Western Express Highway (WEH) to decongest Borivli’s arterial roads.

According to the plan, motorists coming from Link Road will be able to skip the Kora Kendra Junction on SV Road as they will directly be able to head to WEH via a set of two flyovers.

RELATED STORIES

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator and standing committee member Bhalchandra Shirsat said, “The proposal was passed in the standing committee on Thursday. All political parties agreed for passing the extension proposal as the administration submitted proper details. We had made it clear earlier itself that we are not against development but had opposed the manner in which the process was not being followed.”

Meanwhile, BMC said the cost shot up after it made technical changes in the construction. It said the escalation is not only due to extension but also because the guidelines for load bearing have been changed, mandating additional safety measures to be taken.

In its justification submitted to the standing committee, BMC said, “Despite a cost escalation of 490 crore, BMC will save around 63 crore, considering it has not tendered the additional works, but allotted the construction to the existing contractor working on the 970-metre flyover.”

BMC said the current contractor has shown intention in doing the work on old rates that will help the corporation save around 63 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Since 2019, Maharashtra spent 14K-crore as compensation for extreme weather events

Maharashtra records 4,342 new Covid-19 cases

Mumbai sees slight rise in new Covid-19 cases; 47 buildings sealed

Vaccination drive in Maharashtra’s Thane rises by 4% in 10 days
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP