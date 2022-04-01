BMC plans new flyover above Goregaon Creek to ease connectivity
Mumbai: To decongest the primary arterial roads including the Western Express Highway and New Link Road, and increase connectivity in areas of Oshiwara, Jogeshwari, and Andheri East, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a vehicular bridge over the Goregaon Creek, from the Bhagat Singh Nagar slums near New Link Road in Goregaon.
This is the third big-ticket flyover proposed this year by the civic body, including the ones at Senapati Bapat Road and Mahim to connect the area with the proposed coastal road at Bandra Worli Sea Link, and a new flyover at JVPD in Andheri.
According to the civic body, no mangroves will be affected by the construction of the flyover at Goregaon Creek, but a portion of slum shanties from Bhagat Singh Nagar will have to be rehabilitated if they are legal.
BMC’s plan to decongest New Link Road, and improve connectivity to the suburbs of Oshiwara and Jogeshwari aligns with the inauguration of phase I of the Metro line 2A to be held on Saturday. A senior civic official associated with this flyover project said, “BMC expects vehicular traffic to reduce along the Link Road due to the new metro line, especially once its phase II is complete. Hence, this is a good time to make a comprehensive plan for decongestion of the Link Road. On average, it takes over 30 minutes during peak hours for commuting in these areas.”
The bridge will be 300 feet long and will be constructed along DP Road. The official quoted above said, “BMC has been implementing the development plan for improving connectivity. In this case, the creek midway calls for a bridge in this area to make connectivity better and avoid traffic woes.”
Six new bridges apart from the one at Goregaon Creek have also been in the pipeline for over two years now, to improve connectivity to Madh and Malvani from Versova. Two of the proposed six bridges are merely a few hundred metres away from this project. “The overall impact of the bridge over Goregaon Creek will be far-reaching in the long run, as it will further impact connectivity toward Madh and Malvani as well,” the official said.”
-
Ludhiana | SAD seeks probe into working of LIT during Congress’ regime
Besides recommending a CBI probe into the alleged bungling committed by a former cabinet minister and former LIT chairperson, Shiromani Akali Dal has urged the chief minister Bhagwant Mann to order a vigilance inquiry into the working of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust during the Congress' tenure. Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the trust, during the Congress government, also robbed the city of its precious green spaces by using green belts for housing projects.
-
Unheeding plans to do away with ad hoc staff, transport dept goes ahead with outsourcing
At a time when the state government is planning to do away with ad hoc appointments and outsourcing, the state transport department continues to hire employees through outsourcing. In 2014, as many as 625 employees were terminated from service by SAD-BJP government after they struck work. It may be mentioned that the contractual employees working with the PRTC are already seeking regularisation for the past three years, but their demand is yet to be met.
-
Covid-19 cases increase slightly in UP
Uttar Pradesh reported a slight increase in Covid-19 cases with 55 more people testing positive in 15 districts on Thursday, while a day earlier there were 34 new cases in the state. According to the data from the state health department, 60 districts reported zero fresh cases. The number of active cases in the state now is 365. UP has till now reported 23,495 deaths and 20,70,728 cases from 10,80,29,303 samples tested till now.
-
Thwart Centre’s attempts to usurp federal rights of Punjab: Congress MLA Khaira to CM Bhagwant Mann
Chandigarh Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Thursday sought intervention of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to thwart the attempts by the Union government to usurp the federal rights of the state. Khaira asked Mann to seek time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprise him of the consequences in case the Centre failed to refrain or meddle into Punjab affairs.
-
HC allows Haryana State Basketball Association to send team for national championship
The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed the Basketball Federation of India's order with which it had constituted its own selection committee to select players for the 71st senior national basketball championship. The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea of the Haryana State Basketball Association, Hisar, which had approached the court against the BFI's move.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics