BMC plans new flyover above Goregaon Creek to ease connectivity

Mumbai: To decongest the primary arterial roads including the Western Express Highway and New Link Road, and increase connectivity in areas of Oshiwara, Jogeshwari, and Andheri East, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a vehicular bridge over the Goregaon Creek, from the Bhagat Singh Nagar slums near New Link Road in Goregaon.

This is the third big-ticket flyover proposed this year by the civic body, including the ones at Senapati Bapat Road and Mahim to connect the area with the proposed coastal road at Bandra Worli Sea Link, and a new flyover at JVPD in Andheri.

According to the civic body, no mangroves will be affected by the construction of the flyover at Goregaon Creek, but a portion of slum shanties from Bhagat Singh Nagar will have to be rehabilitated if they are legal.

BMC’s plan to decongest New Link Road, and improve connectivity to the suburbs of Oshiwara and Jogeshwari aligns with the inauguration of phase I of the Metro line 2A to be held on Saturday. A senior civic official associated with this flyover project said, “BMC expects vehicular traffic to reduce along the Link Road due to the new metro line, especially once its phase II is complete. Hence, this is a good time to make a comprehensive plan for decongestion of the Link Road. On average, it takes over 30 minutes during peak hours for commuting in these areas.”

The bridge will be 300 feet long and will be constructed along DP Road. The official quoted above said, “BMC has been implementing the development plan for improving connectivity. In this case, the creek midway calls for a bridge in this area to make connectivity better and avoid traffic woes.”

Six new bridges apart from the one at Goregaon Creek have also been in the pipeline for over two years now, to improve connectivity to Madh and Malvani from Versova. Two of the proposed six bridges are merely a few hundred metres away from this project. “The overall impact of the bridge over Goregaon Creek will be far-reaching in the long run, as it will further impact connectivity toward Madh and Malvani as well,” the official said.”