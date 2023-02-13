BMC polls on mind, Uddhav reaches out to north Indians

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to the north Indians in the city for their support to fight against the BJP.

Addressing a gathering of north Indians in Goregaon, Thackeray called for unity. The move was seen as an attempt to develop and strengthen the bond between Sena (UBT) and the north Indian community ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

Thackeray said the BJP was spreading Hindutva of hatred to divide the society and rule the country forcing all into slavery. He claimed that he stood for the Hindutva, which for them is nationalism. He also reiterated that Shiv Sena has left the BJP not Hindutva.

“After 2014, the BJP wanted us to work as their slaves. But I refused as I am son of Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, who always taught us to refuse slavery of any kind. The BJP is using divide and rule policy in the country by using its Hindutva of hatred. I do not support such Hindutva, which divides the nation on religion, language. For Shiv Sena, Hindutva is nationalism. I urge north Indians to look at the BJP’s Hindutva carefully. If we succumb to it, we will become slaves in our own country once again, but this time by our own people.” the Sena (UBT) chief said.

Admitting that there was some communication gap in the past, Thackeray expressed the need to change the situation. “I have come to seek your support and votes in the coming election for the betterment of the city and the country. Many people from other communities like Christian, Muslims are also coming to meet me and saying we want only Shiv Sena to run the city,” he said.

Expressing his anger towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thackeray said, “Bal Thackeray saved him when his Gujarat chief minister post was in danger, but Modi after becoming PM tried to finish the Shiv Sena. He tried to finish every alliance partner, which supported the BJP to gain power at the Center.”

Taking a dig at Bhagat Singh Koshyari quitting as governor, Thackeray said it was a good day.

Sena (UBT) leader Subhash Desai, MP Sanjay Raut, MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, former MLA Rajesh Dubey and Nahar Singh, a prominent face in the north Indian community, were present.

Sena (UBT) chief takes dig at PM

Uddhav Thackeray also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making chapati at a Bohara community function. “BJP adopts double standards in politics. We all saw photographs of the PM making chapati at the function. It is good and I have no problem with it. But if someone else including I had done that, the BJP would have criticised and maligned the image of the person by accusing them of doing politics of appeasement,” Thackeray said.

