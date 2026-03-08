BMC pre-primary teachers await salary hike for two decades

Mumbai: Eighteen teachers appointed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to run pre-primary classes in civic schools say their monthly salary has remained ₹5,000 since 2007, with no increments for nearly two decades. Mumbai, India - Aug. 14, 2025: View of newly shifted class room of MPS colaba upper primary English school after it was declared dangerous and slated for demolition, at Colaba Market Municipal school, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, August 14, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The teachers were directly appointed by the BMC education department when the civic body planned to run pre-primary sections through its own staff. However, the policy was later changed and teachers began to be appointed through NGOs.

While the system changed, the 18 teachers continued working in BMC schools on the same fixed remuneration.

“We have been continuously following up with the BMC for our Diwali bonus and increment, but we have not received anything. On the other hand, teachers appointed through NGOs are getting Diwali bonus and other benefits,” said one of the teachers.

Another teacher said they were part of the first batch of pre-primary teachers appointed by the civic body but now feel ignored.

Shivnath Darade, an office-bearer of the Maharashtra Shikshak Parishad, has written to the mayor, the chairperson of the education committee and the municipal commissioner seeking a resolution.

“It is inhuman that someone does not receive a salary increment for 19 years. The BMC should consider their demands on humanitarian grounds and increase their monthly remuneration to ₹20,000,” Darade said.

He added that under the National Education Policy, the pre-primary stage plays a key role in building a strong educational foundation and the civic body should appoint its own teachers instead of relying on NGO appointments.

Education Officer Kirtivardhan Kiratkudave said, “The proposal to increase these teachers remuneration has been moved to the finance department and it will be sanctioned soon. We proposed increasing the remuneration from ₹5,000 to ₹8,000.”