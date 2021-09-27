Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BMC preparing list of unvaccinated HCWs in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is preparing a list of 130,000 healthcare workers (HCWs), who haven’t been vaccinated yet. The civic body claims 273,249 HCWs registered themselves on the centralised Co-Win portal, but 48% of them are yet to get jabbed.
By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 11:25 PM IST
As HCWs work in direct contact with Covid-19 patients, they are vulnerable to contracting the infection. On January 16, when the mass immunisation programme was launched across India, HCWs were the first ones to get the jab. The move will also help them clear duplicate data and get the number of unvaccinated HCWs, said officials. The civic body also plans to personally contact and convince HCWs to get immunised. “We are preparing a list of HCWs who haven’t taken the jabs. We will contact them to find out the reason for shying away from vaccination. HCWs, who are qualified for vaccination, will be encouraged to get vaccinated,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

However, Kakani claims the total number of registered HCWs may be inflated due to duplication. “Once, we have the data ready, we will be able to clear the names from multiple registrations which may then give an idea of unvaccinated HCWs,” he added.

When HT contacted major civic hospitals, many shared that almost 90% of their HCWs have been vaccinated. “We sensitised our staff on the need to get vaccinated. We have even adjusted their working days and duty hours to facilitate the process. Most HCWs in our hospital have been vaccinated,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of BYL Nair hospital.

The BMC has administered over 10,000,000 Covid-19 vaccines in the state, followed by Pune.

