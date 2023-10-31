Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Mumbai News / BMC razes illegal structures at private zoo in Shivaji Park

BMC razes illegal structures at private zoo in Shivaji Park

ByJeet Mashru, Mumbai
Oct 31, 2023 06:42 AM IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished six unauthorized structures at a private zoo in Dadar West. The zoo did not have permission from the civic body and did not have the necessary permits from the Central Zoo Authority. The forest department will decide the fate of the animals kept in the enclosures. The zoo's management claims that this is a political vendetta and that they had provided all necessary documents to the BMC.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday afternoon demolished six unauthorised structures at a private zoo in Shivaji Park, Dadar West.

Mumbai, India - Oct 30, 2023 : BMC on demolished illegal structures built inside the Private zoo at Shivaji Park in Dadar west, in Mumbai, India, Monday, Oct 30, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Prashant Sapkale, assistant commissioner with G North ward, confirmed that action was taken against Marine Aqua Zoo.

A civic official said, “We had given them more than 15 days to show us documents. Since they failed to produce any, we pulled down the structures that had been built without a permission from the civic body.”

However, action on animals that were kept in those enclosures was a call that needed to be taken by the forest department, the official said.

When contacted, range forest officer, Mumbai, Rakesh Bhoir, said, “They do not have permissions from the Central Zoo Authority but have registered the exotic animals/birds on the ‘Parivesh’ portal of the Central government and the remaining animals are domestic ones. We have sent a report to our seniors and are awaiting instructions.”

Forest officials said since the zoo currently did not have any species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, no action could be initiated.

Amaan Khan, head of management, Marine Aqua Zoo, called this a political vendetta.

“If there is actually any illegality, why is there no FIR against us? One of the structures demolished was used as a projection area where we would educate people with a screen and a projector,” he said.

On demolition of a cement structure, Khan said it was their canteen where food was cooked for their staff and animals. “We showed them (BMC) all documents and even proved that there was no restaurant here. Yet BMC did not listen to us and went ahead with its demolition.”

HT had in March reported about forest officials finding the proprietors of the facility, Nandakumar Moghe and his son Yuvraj, in possession of a soft-shell turtle, five-star tortoises and three plum-headed parakeets, all protected species, along with a dozen species of exotic fish, an exotic frog, an exotic spider, a gecko, four iguanas and two exotic snakes, including a python. In June, another report from HT highlighted that after the raid, the private zoo continued to operate illegally.

Topics
bmc
