BMC seals Metro 2B’s casting yard site at BKC for violating air pollution norms

After cracking down on construction activities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now sealed big ticket infrastructure project sites for non-adherence to air pollution guidelines.

Mumbai, India - Dec. 12, 2023: BMC sealed the Metro3 Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plant at BKC, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

On Tuesday, officials from H East ward sealed Metro 2B’s casting yard site at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Bandra East. They also sealed the bullet train project site at BKC on the same day but allowed it to open later since it complied with most of the mitigation measures.

The action followed stop-work notices issued on November 4 to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure for bullet train and JKumar Infra Projects Limited for an RMC (ready-mix concrete) plant in Metro 2B’s casting yard.

Swapnaja Kshirsagar, assistant commissioner with H East ward, confirmed to HT that both the sites were sealed on Tuesday. “The Metro 2B site is sealed. But the bullet train site, which was sealed, was opened for its compliance with most of the air pollution guidelines. I will take a final call soon.”

A civic official from the building and factories department from H East ward, who has prepared the inspection report for the bullet train site, said, “We visited the site, and will present our inspection report. They have complied with 80% of the conditions and are in the process of following all of them. Most probably there will be no sealing, but senior officials will take the final decision.”

Both Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and JKumar Infra Projects Limited could not be reached for comments.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the agency that executes the bullet train project, issued a statement on Tuesday. “Officials from BMC visited the site on Tuesday and gave some suggestions and guidelines for dust mitigation. NHSRCL is adhering to all the guidelines issued by BMC.”

Meanwhile, four of the 11 construction sites sealed by K East ward in Andheri East were unsealed for adherence to the norms. The stop-work notices issued to 18 construction sites were also withdrawn, officials said.

On October 25, BMC issued air pollution mitigation guidelines for all construction-related activities and warned of strict action against violators.

As per the guidelines, all vehicles carrying construction materials should be fully covered; contractors should not carry material exceeding the weight limit in vehicles; and construction and demolition debris generated at each construction site should be taken to the designated areas as per the construction and demolition debris management plan of BMC.

