BMC shuts down two nursing homes without licence in Kandivali; FIRs against 10 more
A crackdown by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on illegal nursing homes and hospitals in Kandivali has revealed that 12 out of the 13 facilities are operating without a licence. Interestingly, the licence of the only registered nursing home was not renewed for its failure to comply with the fire safety norms.
BMC officials said two of them have now been closed while FIRs have been registered against 10 nursing homes, which are still open, and the medical staff employed there.
“These facilities have been mostly operating from slum areas for around two years. They function like clinics or day care centres with 5-10 beds and 15 staff members each and cater to poor patients,” a medical officer from R South ward said.
Madina Hospital on Wadilal Gosaliya road at Sanjay Nagar has shut down the hospital but operates as a polyclinic. Jeevan Hospital at Thakur Complex has also closed its nursing home operations. Currently, it operates as a day care centre in the name of Life Care and doesn’t admit patients.
The BMC, however, didn’t renew the licence of Sanchaiti Hospital (P) Limited on Akurli Road as it had failed to procure a no-objection certificate from the fire department.
Sandhya Nandedkar, assistant commissioner, R South ward, told HT, “We have filed FIRs against 10 nursing homes that are running illegally in Kandivali. We have already shut down two hospitals, and our target is to close five more. We used to put up boards warning people not to visit these illegal hospitals but they removed the boards.”
As per the Bombay nursing home registration Act 1949, it is mandatory for a doctor running a nursing home to register with the civic body. However, most nursing homes operate from rented premises. Building owners prevent them from changing the user status, staircase and elevator, and getting a parking area and separate water connection. This results in nursing homes failing to procure licences from the medical officer of the BMC.
“There are some nursing homes who do not procure licences and according to the rules, we can file an inspection report but cannot seal them. We can move court for prosecuting them and then impose a huge penalty. The first-time offender can be imposed a fine of ₹20,000. We use to get a lot of complaints from citizens. In some cases, the licences are not renewed and yet they operate. Patients should find out before getting themselves admitted to such nursing homes if they possess the requisite permissions,” Nandedkar said.
Harsh Pandey, a Kandivali resident, said, “The illegalities of nursing homes on such a large scale are mainly due to poor public healthcare where patients cannot afford private care.”
-
RJD to elect new president on Oct 11, all bets on Tejashwi
Ailing former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal will hold its national council meeting to elect a new national president on October 11, according to the schedule of organizational polls announced by the party on Wednesday. Prasad, who is currently recovering from various ailments in New Delhi, has been holding the post of national president since the party's inception in 1997.
-
LNMU probes charges of sexual misconduct against professor
The administration of LN Mithila University in Bihar's Darbhanga has referred a complaint of alleged sexual misconduct against a Hindi professor to the university's Internal Complaint Council, on August 1, following accusations made by a few post-graduate female students, varsity officials aware of the matter said. LNMU registrar Mustaque Ahmad said matter has been already referred to a nine-member Internal Complaint Council, as mandated by UGC, for a probe.
-
Health dept transfers holds up inspection for organ transplant at Patna’s AIIMS, Ruban
The transfer of section officers in Bihar's health department has held up the inspection before granting approval to commence kidney and liver transplant services at Patna's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, said officials aware of the development. The health department had to cancel the inspection of AIIMS on August 2.
-
After Sena, all is not well in Maharashtra Congress
Mumbai While the Shiv Sena is still struggling to recover from a vertical split, all is not well in Congress, another party which was in power alongwith Sena and Nationalist Congress Party in the state. There are speculations of a split in the Maharashtra Congress as a section of party MLAs are in touch with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.
-
Case registered against Sena leader for defamatory language against Shinde in Dombivli tussle
A day after a tussle broke out between two Shiv Sena factions, a case was filed on Wednesday against Shiv Sena leader Kavita Gavand of Dombivli for using defamatory language against CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday. A clash broke out between the two groups at Dombivli Shiv Sena party office on Tuesday over the installation of the photo frame of the CM and his son Shrikant Shinde, at the party office.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics