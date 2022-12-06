BMC spends 1.02L per student; higher than pvt school fees

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has estimated to spend ₹1.02 lakh per student in its schools in the academic year 2022-23 - a 25% jump from 2018-19 when it spent ₹81,464 per pupil.

The amount spent by the civic body is significantly greater than the fees charged by private schools in the city. The spending per child has seen an increase of 108% from ₹49,126 in 2012–13 to ₹1,02,143 in 2022-23, stated Praja report - titled ‘State of Municipal Education in Mumbai, 2022.’

Milind Mhaske, CEO, Praja Foundation said, “Enrollment in Mumbai Public School (MPS) increased by 92% from 2014-15 to 2021-22 as these schools have standards from pre-primary to class 10. This indicates, parents are accessing BMC schools for their child’s education and BMC should take this as an opportunity to further improve its education system.”

Mhaske further added, “BMC schools have improved by over 18K enrollment in the last four years, especially during the two years of the pandemic. The report shows that the maximum increase is not at the pre-primary level, but in higher classes from 8-10. It is clear that students moved to BMC solely to avoid financial losses during the pandemic.”

According to the report, there were 27,432 students enrolled in class 8 in 2019-20, and the number increased to 30,979 in 2021-22. The report also pointed out that only 40% (18,781 out of 46,913) of BMC students enrolled in class 1 in 2012-13, continued their education up to standard 10 in 2021-22.

“During the pandemic, health was one of the major concerns, however, no health check-ups were done for BMC students in 2020-21. Moreover, not all students were examined for health issues; in 2015-16, 49% (1,89,809) students were examined out of the total 3,83,485. And in 2021-22, only 26% of students were examined,” said Yogesh Mishra, head dialogue programme, Praja foundation.

“For the NEP and RTE goals to be achieved, the BMC should focus on key areas of improvement such as building more schools from pre-primary to class 10th and formulate targeted interventions to fulfil the aspirations of students. BMC education department should train and instruct the SMC on appropriately filling the so that necessary provisions are being made available to the school. Furthermore, an outcome-based budget with effective utilisation is required. Education committee plays a very important role and they need to ensure all aspects of the education system are being monitored thoroughly.” added Mhaske.

Mismatch student-teacher ratio

While the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2005 states the pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) should be 30:1, the PTR in BMC’s English medium schools was 41:1 in 2021-22. “In order to address these gaps, outcome-based budgeting is very important and BMC has an adequate budget. However, they need to focus on output mechanisms for quality education. BMC’s education budget increased by 52% from FY 2012-13 (2.135 crores) to FY, 2022-23 (3,248 crores). Also, per student budget estimate increased from ₹49.126 in FY 2012-13 to ₹1.02.143 in FY 2022-23. Even though many top-tier schools’ annual fees are nearly equal to BMC’s per-student expenditure, parents are hesitant to send their children to BMC schools due to a lack of trust in the quality of education provided” concluded Mishra.

