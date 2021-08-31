BMC starts online survey to get citizens’ opinion on waste management

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started a survey seeking response from Mumbaiites in a bid to prepare a vision document for 2030 on city’s waste management. The civic body has created an online survey sheet which contains questions on how Mumbai could be made the cleanest global city by 2030.

The online survey was launched by BMC over the weekend. Citizens can log in on https://mcgm-citizen-survey.cloudstrats.com/ to give their opinion on the city’s waste situation, its segregation and management.

Based on the responses of this survey, a plan called Vision 2030 for solid waste management action plan will be drafted. The plan is expected to be ready by the end of the ongoing financial year, said BMC officials.

According to BMC officials, the survey enables citizens to rate BMC’s performance on cleanliness on various aspects such as street sweeping, waste collection, maintenance of public toilets, emptying and upkeep of public litter bins. The survey is available in three languages and requires citizens to anonymously give their opinion on questions like how clean the city is, what will it take for Mumbai to become a top global city in terms of cleanliness by 2030, and facilities and amenities one aspires for in a cleaner Mumbai among others.