Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to introduce a prototype ‘Manhole Rail Guard’ on a pilot basis in L Ward to enhance safety for both pedestrians and civic workers during manhole maintenance and repair works.

BMC tests ‘Manhole Rail Guard’ in L ward to improve safety during maintenance work

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The square-shaped safety barrier, developed by a private organisation, was inspected by mayor Ritu Tawde and additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar at the BMC headquarters on Monday. Several corporators were also present during the demonstration.

The move comes amid heightened focus on manhole safety following recent incidents involving open manholes during the monsoon. The pilot project will help the civic body assess the effectiveness of the device before taking a decision on introducing it across Mumbai.

During the inspection, Tawde and Bangar suggested several improvements to the prototype. They recommended that the rail guard be made collapsible so it can be adjusted to fit manholes of different sizes. They also proposed the addition of reflective strips or flashing lights to improve visibility during the night and in low-light conditions, along with other design refinements.

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{{^usCountry}} The Manhole Rail Guard has been designed to create a protective enclosure around an open manhole while maintenance work is underway, reducing the risk of pedestrians or motorists accidentally entering the work zone. The prototype measures 1 metre in height and 1.5 metres in both length and width and is available in two weight variants—225 kg and 80 kg—to suit different operational requirements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Manhole Rail Guard has been designed to create a protective enclosure around an open manhole while maintenance work is underway, reducing the risk of pedestrians or motorists accidentally entering the work zone. The prototype measures 1 metre in height and 1.5 metres in both length and width and is available in two weight variants—225 kg and 80 kg—to suit different operational requirements. {{/usCountry}}

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The BMC will deploy the prototype in L Ward on a trial basis and monitor its performance under actual field conditions. Feedback from municipal staff, technical experts and citizens will be considered before finalising the design and deciding whether the safety device should be rolled out across all of Mumbai’s administrative wards.