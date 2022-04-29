BMC to compulsorily test ILI, SARI patients for Covid

Mumbai With the city seeing a rise in Covid cases earlier this week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed ward-level health officers to make Covid testing compulsory for people with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI).

On April 26, the city breached the 100-mark with 102 Covid cases after 57 days. On February 27, the city had last reported 103 cases after which the numbers stayed in double digits.

Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer of BMC, said, “We have asked all health officers to screen patients with ILI and SARI for Covid. We have also directed hospitals to collect samples of suspected patients coming to the outdoor patient department. If the report is positive, we will send samples for genome sequencing.”

BMC has also been focusing on the three T’s i.e testing, tracing, and treatment. In the last two days, the city saw 8,000-9,000 tests.

Emphasising the need to increase screening tests, Dr Kedar Toraskar, critical care medicine, Wockhardt Hospital- Mahim and state Covid task force member said, “Less screening is a concern because in case there is a new strain in circulation, we will tend to miss picking it up.”

He said, the task force, which met on Monday, discussed the need for masking while using public transport or non-ventilated places. “With the mask mandate gone, most people have stopped wearing masks. This might invite trouble in near future. People should wear a mask in a poorly ventilated place or while utilising public transport. Mask protects from not just Covid-19 but also other airborne diseases like tuberculosis,” Dr Toraskar said.